RIDDEN: KTM 1290 Super Adventure R

KLEINMOND, Western Cape – Gravel, rocks and tarmac. These were all surfaces I experienced during my short time with KTM’s new 1290 Super Adventure R, one of four new and updated adventure and dual-purpose motorcycles the company has launched.

Motorcycle enthusiasts will know that KTM’s range always also offers a racy alternative – and that hasn’t changed with the latest range.

The 1090 and 1290 S are the more road-biased models, while the R derivatives – with the same capacity – offer different equipment and are aimed at the true off-road adventurer.

In the saddle

The 1290 R develops 118 kW at 8 750 r/min and 140 N.m at 6 750 r/min from its 1 301 cm3 V twin-cylinder engine. The large 6,5-inch, full-colour TFT information screen is without a doubt one of the technological highlights. Come rain, shine or dust, you can easily read all there is to see on the bright screen. As expected, the seating position is upright and remains comfortable even after several hours in the saddle.

The test route headed through the hills in the Overberg region. It was on these gravel roads that I selected the “Off-road” riding mode (the other options being Street, Sport and Rain), which reduces the engine’s power peak from 118 kW to 75 kW.

Interestingly, this switch can be made while riding. However, the ABS setting, which I switched from Street mode to Off-road mode, can be altered only while the bike is stationary. This last setting allows the front wheel to slide fractionally longer before the system cuts in, and also allows the rear wheel to lock up.

Even with only 75 kW available, a small twist of the throttle allows for some very exciting wagging of the tail, in a straight line or when you leave a corner and the front wheel is pointing straight again. In fact, I witnessed how riders with larger manly parts than mine pulled off exceedingly long drifts!

The damping is excellent, which results in a fairly comfortable ride, while the large front wheel (21 inches in diameter) helped me through one section in particular, allowing me to negotiate loose rocks that tried to unsettle the bike in seemingly every possible way.

Once on the road, the Sport mode allows you to do speeds similar to that of medium-sized sports bikes. Even from as low as 3 000 to 4 000 r/min there is an abundance of torque on tap, while you then have the option of revving it out all the way past 8 000 r/min. However, it is between 5 000 and 8 000 r/min that I most enjoyed the engine’s delivery.

Summary

In short, the engine delivers its combination of power and torque with purpose, which means you don’t want for anything in terms of speed (or, indeed, comfort). KTM’s slogan of “ready to race” is again evident in the riding experience of this 1290.

Although it may not offer the ultimate relaxing cruise of BMW’s R 1200 GS, this KTM is certainly the racier of the two. And that, after all, is the brand’s main aim.

*A KTM 1090 Adventure has joined our long-term fleet. Look out for the first update in a future issue of CAR.