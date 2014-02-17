Driven: Volkswagen Golf R DSG

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Volkswagen Golf R front view
Driven: Volkswagen Golf R DSG
February 17th 2014Ian McLarenposted in Driving Impressions

I blame the cities of Stuttgart, Upington and Wolfsburg (in that order) for the way I felt after driving the new Volkswagn Golf R in Port Elizabeth last week. Like a kid opening an ice-cream wrapper only to find that someone had already taken a bite out of the delicious product inside, I couldn’t help but feel just a little short-changed by the experience.

It’s Stuttgart’s fault because the astonishing Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG has set a new benchmark for me in terms of the kind of drama, both visually and viscerally, that a genuine hot hatch can offer. Nothing about the A45, even without the optional Edition 1 kit on it, is subtle. Fall into the heavily bolstered bucket seats, grip the Alcantara clad steering wheel and turn the ignition key and there is no mistaking you are now behind the wheel of something special.

Acknowledged (and welcomed) as a huge leap of faith by Mercedes-Benz, could the presence of an A45 AMG in the market force the other manufacturers out of their comfort zones?

Lowered by 5 mm compared with the current GTI, the R, fitted as it is with standard 19-inch Cadiz wheels, certainly strikes a sporty pose. A redesigned front bumper does away with fog lights in favour of two additional air intakes, while bi-xenon headlamps gain distinctive LED daytime running lights.

Given the Golf R’s close family ties with the Audi S3 Sportback, I’m not convinced adding matte-chrome mirrors to the hottest Volkswagen hatch wasn’t a little cheeky, but their presence nevertheless adds further distinction over the GTI.

There’s no mistaking the Golf R from the rear as its quad tailpipes signal some intent.

Which brings me to Upington…

With average mid-summer temperatures of nearly 40 degrees Celsius and, consequently, many European brands basing their hot-weather testing around this Northern Cape town, it’s little wonder Volkswagen AG has listed South Africa as a “hot climate” market. Appearing on this list means that the modified EA888 turbocharged 2,0-litre engine fitted to the Golf R (and the Audi S3) has been detuned from 220 to 206 kW. Fortunately, the standard 380 N.m, available from 1 800 r/min, remains.

Until the six-speed manual transmission option arrives in July, the new Golf R is only available with a (very capable) six-speed DSG dual clutch ‘box. But, while using this transmission’s launch control function will propel the most powerful Golf ever from standstill to 100 km/h in just 5,0 seconds (0,7 seconds faster than the Golf 6 R), somehow the thrill of this acceleration has been dulled by the apparent dialling out of the distinctive gearshift whoomp! present in the less powerful GTI. Where I wanted the trademark upshift whoomp! to be amplified accordingly in the R – and countered by A45-rivalling coughs and splutters on the downshift – the hottest Golf to date can’t help but remain utterly civilised and socially acceptable, even with the hammer dropped.

And it’s here where I point the finger at Wolfsburg. While the new Volkswagen Golf R is certain to sell well in one of its historically strong markets (eight per cent of South African Golf sales in 2013 were R versions) I can’t help but feel Volkswagen AG stopped agonisingly short of making the hottest Golf to date truly memorable.

Sharing the same (exceptional) platform, powertrain, transmission and latest-generation Haldex multi-plate all-wheel-drive system (able to send up to 100% of available torque to the rear when required) as the Audi S3, there’s an immediate distinction between the two cars on start-up. The Golf has the more gruff-sounding default exhaust note of the two and this, together with a 50 kg weight gain and a stance that feels even wider than the figures, suggest gives the Volkswagen a slightly more substantial, muscular feel than the Audi.

But then we’re talking about the ultimate Golf here. Where the Audi has an RS brother waiting in the wings, surely the hottest Golf should feel like it has the edge? I wanted to find figure-challenging Recaro bucket seats, instrument-needle-matching blue seatbelts and boost gauges within the cabin of the Golf R. Instead, there are hints of carbon trim on the GTI-sourced leather seats and an R badge where the GTI badge would be on the matching steering wheel.

There’s a lot to like about the new Golf R. Certainly no one can accuse Volkswagen of cutting corners in terms of build quality, refinement and substance, but I do wonder whether there aren’t a few performance-minded engineers in Wolfsburg left frustrated that some of the theatre and sting of what an R badge should represent have been left on the cutting room floor.

Specifications:
Model: Volkswagen Golf R DSG
Engine: 2,0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged
Power: 206 kW between 5 500 and 6 200 r/min
Torque: 380 N.m between 1 800 and 5 500 r/min
0-100 km/h: 5,0 seconds (claimed)
Top speed: 250 km/h (claimed)
Fuel consumption: 6,9 L/100 km (claimed)
CO2: 159 g/km
Price: R486 200
Service plan:  5 years/90 000 km
Service intervals: 15 000 km

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / / / / / / / / / /

Polo pops up in Geneva

March 3rd 2009CAR magazineposted in

After what seems like an eternity of waiting, Volkswagen has finally lifted the wraps on the Mk V Polo. Will its grown-up styling and Volkswagens claims of enhanced efficiency, and improved dynamics m...

Read More
  • Luzuko Magula

    No whoomph on gear shifts! Disappointing. ..3000

  • White Mercury

    Exactly my thoughts on this car too, and a great honest review. I think the Volkswagen group need to have a hard re-look at its target audience when the performance models are concerned. There is no point in a bland looking, dull sounding R model, which leaves the buyer let down somewhat. Lets face it the Golf 7 R is no cheap car, and it will sell and perform like a VW but it lacks that heart over head purchase factor that Mercedes now created with the A45 AMG and Audi with the up and coming RS3. yes the golf is cheaper, but I cant help to think that the owner of a new G7 R will sit in the traffic and see a RS3 or an A45 drive the other way and sigh. Which shouldn’t have been the case.

  • Miguel

    Boring and ultra overpriced! Rather bank my money, almost R500.000 on a Peugeot RCZ, Nissan 370Z, Toyota 86, BMW M or AMG.

    • Blowntoaster

      glad to see there is someone out there that agrees. think you can get a better performance hatchback for less. Renault Megane RS CUP, GT86 or even a Focus ST and have more fun. for 500K, a BMW M135i, though not so pretty, is a much better buy and you still get a reliable, quality car.
      half a mill for a Golf….someone has been smoking the wrong stuff when they came up with that price.

      • Miguel

        I´m glad there are clever persons who think the right way!

  • Keith

    The AMG is amazing…but its price is eye-watering to say the least…and with a few simple extra’s R700 000 is the order of the day…. While this Golf R might prove a little boring….. you could actually buy another whole car with the extra cash ….

  • Miguel

    Rather the nice Focus ST!

  • victory

    Eish!