SPONSORED FEATURE: PUT A LITTLE F1 IN YOUR TANK!

ENGEN PRIMAX Unleaded with advanced energy formula cleans the engine thereby optimising fuel delivery, enhances fuel combustion by creating a finer fuel spray, and improves drivability by reducing friction to minimize energy loss. Our latest advanced energy formula developed by PETRONAS and ENGEN provides superior performance and fuel economy compared to our previous formulations.

Engen Primax Unleaded

ENGEN PRIMAX UNLEADED BENEFITS

Cleans Engine

Excessive amounts of deposits can cause overheating, hot spots, misfire or mechanical flaking and has the potential to increase the risk of engine failure and/or damage. ENGEN PRIMAX Unleaded additive technology is designed to counteract the formation of harmful deposits by keeping sensitive fuel system components clean. Not only does it dramatically reduce the deposits on critical injector and engine parts but also cleans existing deposits that may have built up. It is designed to protect against injector deposits in modern direct injection vehicles as well as in older vehicle technology.

Better Combustion

ENGEN PRIMAX Unleaded improves fuel combustion by ensuring optimum fuel spray and better fuel atomisation by controlling deposit formation. The smaller the fuel droplet size the larger the surface area and chance of contact with heated air for more complete combustion. During vehicle testing, ENGEN PRIMAX Unleaded showed that the engine’s design conditions and peak performance were maintained or regained by creating a fine fuel spray for enhanced energy release.





Improves Drivability

ENGEN PRIMAX Unleaded contains active ingredients which build a lubricating film on critical engine parts to reduce friction. Our 3rd generation friction modifier instantaneously reduces the friction losses between piston, rings and cylinder liner, giving a direct return in terms of energy efficiency. This results in improved acceleration, power and fuel economy. These active ingredients also enhance the engine lubricating oil with continuous use. With each tank of ENGEN PRIMAX Unleaded motorists can experience longer and smoother drives.