Hungarian F1 Grand Prix July 2017

This package is a great opportunity to combine watching the Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Hungaroring in Budapest, with a holiday to this cultural and lively country. Explore Hungary’s wine farms, Baroque towns, rustic villages, lively arts and rich music scene after a weekend at the races.

Cost of Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix 2017 package

From R17 915 per person sharing (3-night)

per person sharing (3-night) From R19 310 per person sharing (4-night)

* Race tickets can be upgraded. See options below

*Single supplements available on request

Package dates

27-31 July 2017 (3-night package)

26-31 July 2017 (4 night package)

Package includes

Return economy flights ex JHB to Budapest (via Paris)

All flights taxes

Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers

All service charges and hotel taxes

3 or 4-nights accommodation in a superior 4 star hotel

Located 5 min walk from the popular Vaci Street tourist area

Breakfast daily

Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday

Pit lane walkabout on the Thursday afternoon (only included in 4 night packages)

Hospitality desk for tour duration

Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader

Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

Race tickets (a variety of tickets are on offer)

Travel documentation

Visa

Travel insurance

All gratuities

Items of a personal nature

Race ticket options (add to price)

A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available.

VIP (high main covered, weekend) = R9 034

Super Gold (low main covered, weekend) = R7 465

Gold 4 (1 st corner, uncovered, weekend) = R5 804

Silver 4 (last corner, uncovered, weekend) = R3 433

Red Bull (last corner, uncovered, weekend) = R3 433

General admission (Uncovered, weekend) = R1 673

Grand Prix After-Party (with drivers) = R3 410

Type of package

Formula 1 Grand Prix

Term and conditions

Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes

Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR15,50

Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking

Upgrades and add-ons are available on request