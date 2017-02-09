Hungarian F1 Grand Prix July 2017

February 9th 2017posted in Formula 1 Travel

This package is a great opportunity to combine watching the Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Hungaroring in Budapest, with a holiday to this cultural and lively country.  Explore Hungary’s wine farms, Baroque towns, rustic villages, lively arts and rich music scene after a weekend at the races.

Cost of Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix 2017 package

  • From R17 915 per person sharing (3-night)
  • From R19 310 per person sharing (4-night)

* Race tickets can be upgraded. See options below
*Single supplements available on request

Package dates

  • 27-31 July 2017 (3-night package)
  • 26-31 July 2017 (4 night package)

Package includes

  • Return economy flights ex JHB to Budapest (via Paris)
  • All flights taxes
    Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
  • All service charges and hotel taxes
  • 3 or 4-nights accommodation in a superior 4 star hotel
  • Located 5 min walk from the popular Vaci Street tourist area
  • Breakfast daily
  • Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
  • Pit lane walkabout on the Thursday afternoon (only included in 4 night packages)
  • Hospitality desk for tour duration
  • Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader
  • Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

  • Race tickets (a variety of tickets are on offer)
  • Travel documentation
  • Visa
  • Travel insurance
  • All gratuities
  • Items of a personal nature

Race ticket options (add to price)

A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available.

  • VIP (high main covered, weekend) = R9 034
  • Super Gold (low main covered, weekend) = R7 465
  • Gold 4 (1st corner, uncovered, weekend) = R5 804
  • Silver 4 (last corner, uncovered, weekend) = R3 433
  • Red Bull (last corner, uncovered, weekend) = R3 433
  • General admission (Uncovered, weekend) = R1 673
  • Grand Prix After-Party (with drivers) = R3 410

Type of package

  • Formula 1 Grand Prix

Term and conditions

  • Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes
  • Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR15,50
  • Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking
  • Upgrades and add-ons are available on request
Send us an enquiry and a travel expert will contact you to help you plan your holiday. You're under no obligation to buy anything.

