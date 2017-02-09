Hungarian F1 Grand Prix July 2017
- Image gallery
- Video
This package is a great opportunity to combine watching the Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Hungaroring in Budapest, with a holiday to this cultural and lively country. Explore Hungary’s wine farms, Baroque towns, rustic villages, lively arts and rich music scene after a weekend at the races.
Cost of Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix 2017 package
- From R17 915 per person sharing (3-night)
- From R19 310 per person sharing (4-night)
* Race tickets can be upgraded. See options below
*Single supplements available on request
Package dates
- 27-31 July 2017 (3-night package)
- 26-31 July 2017 (4 night package)
Package includes
- Return economy flights ex JHB to Budapest (via Paris)
- All flights taxes
Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
- All service charges and hotel taxes
- 3 or 4-nights accommodation in a superior 4 star hotel
- Located 5 min walk from the popular Vaci Street tourist area
- Breakfast daily
- Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
- Pit lane walkabout on the Thursday afternoon (only included in 4 night packages)
- Hospitality desk for tour duration
- Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader
- Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs
Package excludes
- Race tickets (a variety of tickets are on offer)
- Travel documentation
- Visa
- Travel insurance
- All gratuities
- Items of a personal nature
Race ticket options (add to price)
A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available.
- VIP (high main covered, weekend) = R9 034
- Super Gold (low main covered, weekend) = R7 465
- Gold 4 (1st corner, uncovered, weekend) = R5 804
- Silver 4 (last corner, uncovered, weekend) = R3 433
- Red Bull (last corner, uncovered, weekend) = R3 433
- General admission (Uncovered, weekend) = R1 673
- Grand Prix After-Party (with drivers) = R3 410
Type of package
- Formula 1 Grand Prix
Term and conditions
- Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes
- Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR15,50
- Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking
- Upgrades and add-ons are available on request