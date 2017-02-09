Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix September 2016

Combine a tour of Italy with the pumping action of the Italian F1 Grand Prix.

Hotels are located within easy walking distance of the Monza circuit as well as the town’s finest restaurants and popular tourist attractions. You can extend your stay to explore Milan and the region’s numerous tourist attractions. Head to the Amalfi Coast or Tuscany for stunnning natural scenery, history and a bit of wine tasting.

Cost of Italian Grand Prix 2017 Package

3-night package

R18 450 per person sharing (4-star, near Monza)

per person sharing (4-star, near Monza) R21 590 per person sharing (4-star, downtown Milan)

4-night package

R19 760 per person sharing (4-star, near Monza)

per person sharing (4-star, near Monza) R22 080 per person sharing (4-star, downtown Milan)

* Race tickets can be upgraded. See options below

*Single supplements available on request

Package Dates

31 Aug-04 September 2017 (3-night package)

30 Aug-04 September 2017 (4-night package)

Package includes

Return economy flights ex JHB to Milan

All flight taxes

Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers

All service charges and hotel taxes

3- or 4-nights accommodation in a superior 4-star hotel Located near Monza or downtown Milan

Breakfast daily

Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday

Pit lane walkabout on Thursday afternoon (only included in 4 night packages)

Hospitality desk for tour duration

Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader

Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

Race tickets (a variety of tickets are on offer)

Travel documentation

Visa

Travel insurance

All gratuities

Items of a personal nature

Race ticket options (add to price)

A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available.

Alta Velocita C (turn 1 best action, uncovered) = R8 318

Paraboilca (entrance to last turn, covered) = R6 077

Outer First Variant B (turn 1 best action, low uncovered) = R6 077

Right Lateral (C) (pit and podium views, covered) = R4 500

General Admission (walk-about, no seats) = R1 910

Type of package

Formula 1 Grand Prix

Term and conditions

Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes

Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR15,50

Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking