Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix September 2016
Combine a tour of Italy with the pumping action of the Italian F1 Grand Prix.
Hotels are located within easy walking distance of the Monza circuit as well as the town’s finest restaurants and popular tourist attractions. You can extend your stay to explore Milan and the region’s numerous tourist attractions. Head to the Amalfi Coast or Tuscany for stunnning natural scenery, history and a bit of wine tasting.
Cost of Italian Grand Prix 2017 Package
3-night package
- R18 450 per person sharing (4-star, near Monza)
- R21 590 per person sharing (4-star, downtown Milan)
4-night package
- R19 760 per person sharing (4-star, near Monza)
- R22 080 per person sharing (4-star, downtown Milan)
* Race tickets can be upgraded. See options below
*Single supplements available on request
Package Dates
- 31 Aug-04 September 2017 (3-night package)
- 30 Aug-04 September 2017 (4-night package)
Package includes
- Return economy flights ex JHB to Milan
- All flight taxes
- Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
- All service charges and hotel taxes
- 3- or 4-nights accommodation in a superior 4-star hotel
- Located near Monza or downtown Milan
- Breakfast daily
- Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
- Pit lane walkabout on Thursday afternoon (only included in 4 night packages)
- Hospitality desk for tour duration
- Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader
- Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs
Package excludes
- Race tickets (a variety of tickets are on offer)
- Travel documentation
- Visa
- Travel insurance
- All gratuities
- Items of a personal nature
Race ticket options (add to price)
A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available.
- Alta Velocita C (turn 1 best action, uncovered) = R8 318
- Paraboilca (entrance to last turn, covered) = R6 077
- Outer First Variant B (turn 1 best action, low uncovered) = R6 077
- Right Lateral (C) (pit and podium views, covered) = R4 500
- General Admission (walk-about, no seats) = R1 910
Type of package
- Formula 1 Grand Prix
Term and conditions
- Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes
- Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR15,50
- Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking