Le Mans 24 Hours July 2017

Luring thousands of spectators to this phenomenal race of endurance located on the outskirts of the quaint French town of Le Mans. There’s no denying that Le Mans 24 hours is the ultimate motorcar sports event of the year. For the passionate spectator or interested tourist, this race will keep you hooked for the duration. Combine the race with a little time in the countryside of France or exploring the city.

Dates: June 2017

Package price: From R21 350

No. of nights: 4

Cost of Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 package

• From R21 350 per person sharing (tourist class hotel)

• From R35 680 per person sharing (VIP Hospitality, 3-star hotel)

* Single supplements available on request

* 5 and 6 night packages available on request

Package dates

• 14-19 June 2017

Package includes

• Return economy flights ex JHB on Air France to Charles de Gaulle

• Airport taxes

• Return train transfers ex Charles de Gaulle Airport-Le Mans

• 4 nights accommodation in a superior 2-star (tourist class) or 3-star hotel

• All service charges and hotel taxes

• Breakfast daily

• Trackside marquee VIP Hospitality tickets – 3-star

• Weekend circuit transfers by tram

• Tour leader

• Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

• Travel documentation

• Visa

• Return transfers ex Le Mans station-hotel

• Le Mans station to hotel. Private transfers available on request.

• Travel insurance (available on request)

• All gratuities

• Items of a personal nature

Race ticket options (add to price)

* A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available to below.

• Grandstand T5 Dunlop (covered, good views of Dunlop Corner) = R2 563

• Grandstand T19 Lagache (covered, start/finish line with pit garages views) = R2 722

• Grandstand T22 Wolleck (uncovered, view pit entry and start of pit garages) = R1 463

• Grandstand T23 Raccordement (covered, good views of Ford & Raccordement Corners) = R2 563

• General Admission (uncovered, no seating) = R1 752

• Pit Walk (Pit lane access + general admission) = R10 935

• T23 Raccordement / pit walk combination ticket = R12 832

Le Mans VIP Package Includes

• Welcome pack on arrival

• Access to the VIP Hospitality Marquee on the Saturday, 18 June 2016, from 10h00 until 03h00 the next morning and on the Sunday, 19 June 2016, from 10h00 until 16h00 (1 hour after the race finishes)

• Access to the private track-side terrace, that offers great views of the Raccordement corner, the Ford “S” and the pit lane entrance

• Full hospitality service with a dedicated hostess

• Full hospitality includes an open bar (with beer, wine and soft drinks), snacks and seated buffet lunch and dinner on the Saturday, as well as lunch on the Sunday

• 5 days permanent access to the Le Mans 24 Hours Paddock area from Wednesday, 15 June 2016, to Sunday, 19 June 2016

• Unrestricted Le Mans 24 Hours pit lane walks during the following days Wednesday, 15 June 2016, & Thursday, 16 June 2016, from 08h00 to 15h00 Friday, 17 June 2016 from 10h00 to 20h00 Saturday, 18 June 2016, pre-race access from 12h00 to 13h00

• Full access to the Le Mans 24 Hours pre-race starting grid from 13h00 to13h30 (during this time the racing cars are pushed onto the starting grid and clients will be able to get within inches of these cars!)

• Private VIP shuttle tours during the race, in order to visit famous corners that are closed to the public (these include the Virage d’Arnage, Virage d’Indianapolis and Maision des Hunaudières – Hunaudières has an open bar and snack service).

• Several TV screens, with CCTV race feed, is provided inside the VIP hospitality marquee

• Private parking 200m from circuit entrance

• Access to a driving simulator

Type of package

• Formula 1 Grand Prix

Terms and conditions

• Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes

• Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR15,75

• Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking