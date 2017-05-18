February 2016

Editor's note

Steve Smith

Dedicating an editorial to someone who’s leaving the team isn’t something I’ve done before. The work environment is an ever-evolving place and, although it rarely happens ...

Ford Mustang 5,0 Gt Fastback At & 2,3 ecoboost convertible

Saddle up with order books bursting at the seams, does the new Ford Mustang live up to expectations?

New VW Caravelle vs Merc V-Class vs Kia Sedona

Do the latest full-sized MPVs offer true versatility in an age dominated by SUVs? We test the newest versions to find out

Rally Cross - world's most exciting motorsport

The sport of rallycross dates back decades, but its worldwide popularity is currently on the rise

Vehicle Platforms - Don’t buy a car without reading this

A car platform is much more than a chassis with suspension components – it might influence your next car-buying decision

WE DRIVE - Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 ...

Lamborghini has extended the Huracán range by adding a rear-wheel-drive model. And it promises to be the best one yet

INSIGHT: Cool stuff: BMW accessories

Just like its cars, BMW’s accessories blend style and functionality

DRIVE: Infiniti Q30

Infiniti’s first stab at a C-segment competitor is a respectable effort, if not a wholly original one

TEST: Mazda CX-3 2,0 Dynamic AT

The smallest member of Mazda’s CX range sticks close to its hatchback roots

FEATURE: Opel’s heritage garage

Nestled in the heart of Opel’s vast production facility in Rüsselsheim, Germany, is this very special old building

SPEED: Four intense winter races

Snow and cars don’t usually mix ... unless it’s during one of these events

