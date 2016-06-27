January 2017

Given the way CAR’s January issue flies off the shelves every year, the Performance Shootout formula clearly has enduring popularity.Once again, we selected the year’s best sportscars, added a joker or three, and put them through two blistering days on the track with the one-and-only Deon Joubert at the wheel before embarking on a

gruelling four-day road trip to see exactly what each of these cars is like in real-world conditions.