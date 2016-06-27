January 2017

  • Cover
  • Video
  • Audio
Buy magazine Buy digital magazine

Editor's note

Steve Smith

I can say with some confidence, 2016 was one of the weirdest years I’ve lived through. The Brits chose Brexit; the Yanks elected Trump; political idiocy was rife here in South...

Keep reading

Cover stories

Performance Shootout 2017

Given the way CAR’s January issue flies off the shelves every year, the Performance Shootout formula clearly has enduring popularity.Once again, we selected the year’s best sportscars, added a joker or three, and put them through two blistering days on the track with the one-and-only Deon Joubert at the wheel before embarking on a
gruelling four-day road trip to see exactly what each of these cars is like in real-world conditions.

TEST: Family-friendly Suzuki Baleno

South Africans buy more B-segment hatchbacks than any other vehicle. To capitalise, Suzuki has launched a second range in this market

TEST: Affordable Renault Kwid

Although it looks funky and is chock-full of kit, this budget crossover's fl aws are hard to accept

FIRST DRIVES: Toyota C-HR

Toyota’s new compact crossover
is a watershed moment for the brand

Also in this issue

INSIGHT: Bentley Continental GT

The next-generation Continental GT is still in the depths of development, but it looks as though a host of new technologies and styling that’s both traditional and forward-looking will make Bentley’s core model even faster and more desirable than before.

COLUMN: Rosberg a worthy champion by Maurice Hamilton

Hamilton’s mechanical problems do not tarnish Rosberg’s title. At all

DRIVE: BMW 540i Steptronic

The excellent new 5 Series looks set to be a formidable player in its segment (and simultaneously ask pertinent questions of BMW’s flagship saloon)

TEST: Hyundai Tucson 1,7 CRDi Executive

Hyundai expands its smash-hit Tucson range with new diesel derivatives. We test the smaller of the two

SPEED: F1 feature: Ron has gone

Formula One bids farewell to one of
its icons. We look at the successes
and downfall of Ron Dennis

Other issues