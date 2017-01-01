The most popular suv brand in the world’s most populous country finally hits sa.

It set the record for the fastest FWD car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. No pressure, then

We drive the latest version of the ultimate embodiment of the 911 ethos

The next 1 Series will depart from BMW’s RWD ethos, but will add more practicality

They may be alternatives to their fi re-breathing siblings, but these business-suited sports coupés are spoiling for a fight

INSIGHT: SUVs from the New York and Shanghai Auto Shows SUVs were the fl avour of this year’s New York and Shanghai Auto Shows

COLUMN: Buying a car? Read the fine print by Chris Moerdyk Know your rights and demand good customer service

TEST: Hyundai Tucson 2,0 CRDi Elite AT vs. Volkswagen Tiguan 2,0 TDI Highline 4Motion DSG The Tiguan is our reigning Top 12 Best Buys champ, but can the

Tucson topple the accomplished VW in a battle of the diesels?

FEATURE: Big Citi life The new, limited-edition Citi Vivo

not only pays homage to an icon of the local car market, but also

inherits its much-loved character