June 2017
- Cover
- Video
- Audio
Cover stories
They may be alternatives to their fi re-breathing siblings, but these business-suited sports coupés are spoiling for a fight
The next 1 Series will depart from BMW’s RWD ethos, but will add more practicality
We drive the latest version of the ultimate embodiment of the 911 ethos
It set the record for the fastest FWD car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. No pressure, then
The most popular suv brand in the world’s most populous country finally hits sa.
Also in this issue
SUVs were the fl avour of this year’s New York and Shanghai Auto Shows
Know your rights and demand good customer service
The Tiguan is our reigning Top 12 Best Buys champ, but can the
Tucson topple the accomplished VW in a battle of the diesels?
The new, limited-edition Citi Vivo
not only pays homage to an icon of the local car market, but also
inherits its much-loved character
Interested in fixing cars for a living? We look at the steps to employment