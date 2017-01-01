June 2017

  • Cover
  • Video
  • Audio
Buy magazine Buy digital magazine

Cover stories

Smart money alternatives? Merc-AMG C43 Coupé vs Audi S5

They may be alternatives to their fi re-breathing siblings, but these business-suited sports coupés are spoiling for a fight

Next BMW 1 Series

The next 1 Series will depart from BMW’s RWD ethos, but will add more practicality

DRIVEN: Porsche 911 GT3

We drive the latest version of the ultimate embodiment of the 911 ethos

The fastest GTI VW has ever made

It set the record for the fastest FWD car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. No pressure, then

Haval: China’s biggest SUV brand arrives

The most popular suv brand in the world’s most populous country finally hits sa.

Also in this issue

INSIGHT: SUVs from the New York and Shanghai Auto Shows

SUVs were the fl avour of this year’s New York and Shanghai Auto Shows

COLUMN: Buying a car? Read the fine print by Chris Moerdyk

Know your rights and demand good customer service

TEST: Hyundai Tucson 2,0 CRDi Elite AT vs. Volkswagen Tiguan 2,0 TDI Highline 4Motion DSG

The Tiguan is our reigning Top 12 Best Buys champ, but can the
Tucson topple the accomplished VW in a battle of the diesels?

FEATURE: Big Citi life

The new, limited-edition Citi Vivo
not only pays homage to an icon of the local car market, but also
inherits its much-loved character

BUY: Feature: how to become an automotive technician

Interested in fixing cars for a living? We look at the steps to employment

Other issues