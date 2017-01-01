May 2017

  • Cover
  • Video
  • Audio
Buy magazine Buy digital magazine

Editor's note

Steve Smith

Politicians – especially the ones who’ve made such a mess of running this great country – could learn a lot from the modern double-cab bakkie. And, especially, the bakkies fe...

Keep reading

Cover stories

2017's most anticipated test double cab shootout

Ford Ranger 3,2 TDCI XLT 4x4 Auto vs. Isuzu KB 300 D-TEQ LX 4x4 Auto vs. Mazda BT-50 3,2 SLE 4x4 Auto vs. Mitsubishi Triton 2,4 DI-D 4x4 Auto vs. Nissan Navara 2,3 DCI LE 4x4 AT vs. Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 Raider 4x4 Auto vs. Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BITDI 4motion Highline AT

Bugatti Chiron: earth mover

Can the Bugatti Chiron shift the motoring world on its axis in the way its predecessor did?

ADVICE: Filled with petrol instead of diesel: now what?

What happens when you end up with the wrong fuel (or other liquids) in your car’s tank?

TEST: Audi Q2 1,4T FSI Sport S tronic

The smallest member of Audi’s Q family makes a big statement

12-MONTH TEST: Suzuki Vitara 1,6 GL+

A year with the Suzuki Vitara proves modern light crossovers can be utterly competent without going the downsized, turbocharged route

Also in this issue

DRIVE: Toyota Etios Hatch 1,5 Sprint

Despite offering the mildest of facelifts, the Sprint is still a reminder of what good value the Etios range is

TEST: Maserati Levante 3,0 Diesel

We scrutinise the very fi rst SUV from
Italian premium brand Maserati

TECH: Feature: how quiet is your car’s cabin?

A cabin’s noise level infl uences the vehicle's quality perception and affects driver fatigue. We put three
vehicles to the test to see how they compare

SPEED: Track test: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde

Can Alfa Romeo’s new performance sedan beat the kingpin BMW M3?

FEATURE: Private collection: passion pour Renault

Renault has designed and built some eclectic cars, and a number of them are owned by a collector right here in South Africa

Other issues