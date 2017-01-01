A year with the Suzuki Vitara proves modern light crossovers can be utterly competent without going the downsized, turbocharged route

What happens when you end up with the wrong fuel (or other liquids) in your car’s tank?

Can the Bugatti Chiron shift the motoring world on its axis in the way its predecessor did?

Ford Ranger 3,2 TDCI XLT 4x4 Auto vs. Isuzu KB 300 D-TEQ LX 4x4 Auto vs. Mazda BT-50 3,2 SLE 4x4 Auto vs. Mitsubishi Triton 2,4 DI-D 4x4 Auto vs. Nissan Navara 2,3 DCI LE 4x4 AT vs. Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 Raider 4x4 Auto vs. Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BITDI 4motion Highline AT

DRIVE: Toyota Etios Hatch 1,5 Sprint Despite offering the mildest of facelifts, the Sprint is still a reminder of what good value the Etios range is

TEST: Maserati Levante 3,0 Diesel We scrutinise the very fi rst SUV from

Italian premium brand Maserati

TECH: Feature: how quiet is your car’s cabin? A cabin’s noise level infl uences the vehicle's quality perception and affects driver fatigue. We put three

vehicles to the test to see how they compare

SPEED: Track test: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde Can Alfa Romeo’s new performance sedan beat the kingpin BMW M3?