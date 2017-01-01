May 2017
- Cover
- Video
- Audio
Editor's note
Politicians – especially the ones who’ve made such a mess of running this great country – could learn a lot from the modern double-cab bakkie. And, especially, the bakkies fe...
Cover stories
Ford Ranger 3,2 TDCI XLT 4x4 Auto vs. Isuzu KB 300 D-TEQ LX 4x4 Auto vs. Mazda BT-50 3,2 SLE 4x4 Auto vs. Mitsubishi Triton 2,4 DI-D 4x4 Auto vs. Nissan Navara 2,3 DCI LE 4x4 AT vs. Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 Raider 4x4 Auto vs. Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BITDI 4motion Highline AT
Can the Bugatti Chiron shift the motoring world on its axis in the way its predecessor did?
What happens when you end up with the wrong fuel (or other liquids) in your car’s tank?
The smallest member of Audi’s Q family makes a big statement
A year with the Suzuki Vitara proves modern light crossovers can be utterly competent without going the downsized, turbocharged route
Also in this issue
Despite offering the mildest of facelifts, the Sprint is still a reminder of what good value the Etios range is
We scrutinise the very fi rst SUV from
Italian premium brand Maserati
A cabin’s noise level infl uences the vehicle's quality perception and affects driver fatigue. We put three
vehicles to the test to see how they compare
Can Alfa Romeo’s new performance sedan beat the kingpin BMW M3?
Renault has designed and built some eclectic cars, and a number of them are owned by a collector right here in South Africa