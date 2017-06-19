November 2017

Editor's note

Steve Smith

The “What’s-the-pointers” will have a field day with that sliver of carbon-fibre and rubber on our cover this month. What is the point, I hear them say, of building a road ca...

Cover stories

Mercedes-AMG Project One

Many performance cars lay claim to using F1 engine tech, but none have adopted it to the level of the Mercedes-AMG Project One.

Ford Kuga reboot

We drive the facelifted problem child...

Renault Alaskan double cab

Renault launches its version of the Alliance’s bakkie...

NEW-SUV INSIGHTS: Porsche Cayenne

The changes are typically Porsche-evolutionary, but formidable performance remains.

FUTURE TECH: BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, VW Group: key cars & strategies

Recent trips to Europe with jaguar land rover, the Volkswagen group and BMW Highlighted key future technologies to which these automotive giants have Committed themselves.

Also in this issue

DRIVE: Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2,0 Turbo Q4

Alfa’s long-awaited SUV looks set to stir up the lifestyle segment.

TEST: Haval H6 C 2,0T 2WD Luxury 6DCT

Haval’s latest offering is a confident step in the right direction.

TECH: Feature: how an engine is designed and built

A visit to the Jaguar Land Rover engine manufacturing facility in the UK reveals what it takes to create a modern engine.

SPEED: VW Amarok DC 3,0 TDI V6 4Motion Tiptronic vs. Golf GTD DSG

Can an Amarok beat a GT-badged Golf over 400 metres? We headed to Killarney Raceway to find out...

TEST: Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD Inscription Geartronic

Suffering from SUV-fatigue? Look no further than the V90 CC...

