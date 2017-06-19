November 2017
- Cover
- Video
- Audio
Editor's note
The “What’s-the-pointers” will have a field day with that sliver of carbon-fibre and rubber on our cover this month. What is the point, I hear them say, of building a road ca...
Cover stories
Many performance cars lay claim to using F1 engine tech, but none have adopted it to the level of the Mercedes-AMG Project One.
We drive the facelifted problem child...
Renault launches its version of the Alliance’s bakkie...
The changes are typically Porsche-evolutionary, but formidable performance remains.
Recent trips to Europe with jaguar land rover, the Volkswagen group and BMW Highlighted key future technologies to which these automotive giants have Committed themselves.
Also in this issue
Alfa’s long-awaited SUV looks set to stir up the lifestyle segment.
Haval’s latest offering is a confident step in the right direction.
A visit to the Jaguar Land Rover engine manufacturing facility in the UK reveals what it takes to create a modern engine.
Can an Amarok beat a GT-badged Golf over 400 metres? We headed to Killarney Raceway to find out...
Suffering from SUV-fatigue? Look no further than the V90 CC...