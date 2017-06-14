October 2017

Editor's note

Steve Smith

The eighth year of a decade clearly has cosmic automotive relevance. General Motors built its 100 millionth car in 1967; Ford could boast the same in 1977; and 1987 saw the million...

Cover stories

70 years of Ferrari

From Maranello’s illustrious lineage of vehicles, which would each member of the CAR team pick for their fantasy garage?

The science of road-building

Requirements hinge on the speed at which vehicles will travel...

New BMW M5

BMW’s new M5 is a 441 kW beast with all four paws clawing the ground.

VW T-Roc crossover

VW’s new light crossover looks set to shake up this cutthroat segment...

Why F1 will get halo

Like it or not, from 2018 halo cockpit protection will form a part of every formula one car...

Also in this issue

INSIGHT: Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

With just three units, one of which is destined for Mr Pagani himself, the last Zonda is about as exclusive as they come.

DRIVE: Fiat Panda 0,9 TwinAir 4x4 Cross

Fiat SA has brought back its Panda, along with two quirky 4x4 versions...

TEST: Kia Rio 1,4 TEC

The outgoing Rio established Kia as a maker of desirable city cars. Does the new one build on that legacy?

ROAD TEST SPECIAL: 12 extra tests - free, gratis, simahla

Audi A5 2,0T FSI + BMW 420d + BMW 530d + Ford Ranger DC 2,2 TDCi + Hyundai Tucson 1,6 T-GDi + Jeep Renegade 1,4L T-JET + Mercedes-AMG E43 + Mitsubishi Outlander 2,4 + Renault Clio 88 kW Turbo + Toyota 86 + Toyota Etios Sedan + Volvo V40 T4 Cross Country

TEST: Subaru Impreza 2,0i-S Lineartronic CVT

The latest Impreza is both polished and polarising...

