October 2017
Editor's note
The eighth year of a decade clearly has cosmic automotive relevance. General Motors built its 100 millionth car in 1967; Ford could boast the same in 1977; and 1987 saw the million...
Cover stories
From Maranello’s illustrious lineage of vehicles, which would each member of the CAR team pick for their fantasy garage?
Requirements hinge on the speed at which vehicles will travel...
BMW’s new M5 is a 441 kW beast with all four paws clawing the ground.
VW’s new light crossover looks set to shake up this cutthroat segment...
Like it or not, from 2018 halo cockpit protection will form a part of every formula one car...
Also in this issue
With just three units, one of which is destined for Mr Pagani himself, the last Zonda is about as exclusive as they come.
Fiat SA has brought back its Panda, along with two quirky 4x4 versions...
The outgoing Rio established Kia as a maker of desirable city cars. Does the new one build on that legacy?
The latest Impreza is both polished and polarising...