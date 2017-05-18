September 2017

Editor's note

Steve Smith

Flying cars ... they were supposed to be here by now. If you read future-speculative articles from the 1950s, in this second decade of the new millennium, we were also meant to be...

Cover stories

Next-Gen Family Cars Tested

On test this month are four new SUVs competing to find homes among South African families . While the two Japanese vehicle s are familiar, the French and Chinese options represent alternative choices

Why diesel is not dead

“Dieselgate” plunged the compression-ignition
engine’s future into a state of uncertainty, but new technology is allowing oil burners to regain ground

Ford Fiesta 1,0 EcoBoost manual

As superb to drive as ever, the new Fiesta features updated connectivity tech and more space … but it can’t afford to snooze with a daunting rival round the corner

Land Rover Discovery Si6 HSE Luxury

Do the svelte new looks mean the end of the Discovery’s legendary off-road abilities?

Audi Q5 2,0T FSI Sport Quattro S tronic

At one stage the world’s bestselling premium compact SUV, Audi hopes to again attract buyers in their droves with Q5 2.0

Also in this issue

INSIGHT: Aston Martin Valkyrie

The project engineers are aiming for a 1:1 power-to-mass ratio

FEATURE: Goodwood Festival of Speed: where the grass is greener

The annual Goodwood festival of speed threatens to consign regular motor shows to the history books. At the invitation of Porsche, we soaked up the atmosphere of the 2017 event

DRIVE: Renault Duster 1,5 dCi Dynamique 4x2 EDC

Renault adds a new diesel to an already impressive line up

TEST: Haval H2 1,5T Luxury AT

With the launch of this light SUV, the Haval brand takes a bold leap into the South African market

BUY: Feature: the importance of hydraulic-steering maintenance

Many overlook power-steering maintenance ... You shouldn’t

