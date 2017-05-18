September 2017
- Cover
- Video
- Audio
Editor's note
Flying cars ... they were supposed to be here by now. If you read future-speculative articles from the 1950s, in this second decade of the new millennium, we were also meant to be...
Cover stories
On test this month are four new SUVs competing to find homes among South African families . While the two Japanese vehicle s are familiar, the French and Chinese options represent alternative choices
“Dieselgate” plunged the compression-ignition
engine’s future into a state of uncertainty, but new technology is allowing oil burners to regain ground
As superb to drive as ever, the new Fiesta features updated connectivity tech and more space … but it can’t afford to snooze with a daunting rival round the corner
Do the svelte new looks mean the end of the Discovery’s legendary off-road abilities?
At one stage the world’s bestselling premium compact SUV, Audi hopes to again attract buyers in their droves with Q5 2.0
Also in this issue
The project engineers are aiming for a 1:1 power-to-mass ratio
The annual Goodwood festival of speed threatens to consign regular motor shows to the history books. At the invitation of Porsche, we soaked up the atmosphere of the 2017 event
Renault adds a new diesel to an already impressive line up
With the launch of this light SUV, the Haval brand takes a bold leap into the South African market
Many overlook power-steering maintenance ... You shouldn’t