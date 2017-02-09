Malaysia Moto GP October 2017

Malaysia is the playground for the Shell Motorcycle Grand Prix. With more than 100 booths, the Moto carnival offers just about everything a fan could want, arguably the best two-wheel motorsports festival in southeast Asia. Add on a holiday to Singapore or Thailand to complete your experience.

Cost of Malaysia Moto GP 2017 package

7-night package

R15 810 per person sharing (4-star)

Add on (VIP Village, Sat & Sun):

R18 528 per person sharing (add to price above)

* Single supplements available on request

Package dates

22-30 October 2017

Package includes

Return economy flights ex JHB to Malaysia

All flight taxes

Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers

All service charges and hotel taxes

7 nights’ accommodation in a superior 4-star hotel (located in the Golden Triangle of Kuala Lumpur)

Breakfast daily

Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday

Main Grandstand covered race tickets for Saturday and Sunday

Hospitality desk for tour duration

MotoGP tour leader

Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

Travel documentation

Visa

Travel insurance

All gratuities

Items of a personal nature

MotoGP VIP Village

Upgrade to the following fantastic hospitality package: (Add to price above)

Exclusive Facilities

You will experience the tracks’ most elegant surroundings, with outdoor marquees and exclusive

suites, always full equipped with air conditioning and comprehensive race television coverage.

Race Experience

Including full race coverage on TV screens, 30 minute Paddock tour, Pit Lane walk which takes

place on Saturday and Sunday between sessions as well as a Service Road tour in a BMW X5,

(subject to the facilities at the circuit).

Gourmet Experience

The MotoGP VIP Village™ brings you the best dining experience through the day, including:

Breakfast, aperitifs & Tapas bar, gourmet lunch, afternoon petit fours and complimentary cocktail and coffee bar.

Package extensions

Enquire about add-on holiday options to your Grand Prix trip such as:

A beach holiday to Thailand – Phuket and Krabi

A few days shopping and beaches in Singapore

A cultural tour of Cambodia or Vietnam

A southern tour of India and Sri Lanka

Snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef in Australia

Type of package

Motocycle Grand Prix

Term and conditions

Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes

Exchange rate fluctuations above MYR 1 = ZAR3,10

Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking