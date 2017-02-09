Malaysia Moto GP October 2017
- Image gallery
- Video
Malaysia is the playground for the Shell Motorcycle Grand Prix. With more than 100 booths, the Moto carnival offers just about everything a fan could want, arguably the best two-wheel motorsports festival in southeast Asia. Add on a holiday to Singapore or Thailand to complete your experience.
Cost of Malaysia Moto GP 2017 package
7-night package
- R15 810 per person sharing (4-star)
Add on (VIP Village, Sat & Sun):
- R18 528 per person sharing (add to price above)
* Single supplements available on request
Package dates
- 22-30 October 2017
Package includes
- Return economy flights ex JHB to Malaysia
- All flight taxes
- Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
- All service charges and hotel taxes
- 7 nights’ accommodation in a superior 4-star hotel (located in the Golden Triangle of Kuala Lumpur)
- Breakfast daily
- Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
- Main Grandstand covered race tickets for Saturday and Sunday
- Hospitality desk for tour duration
- MotoGP tour leader
- Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs
Package excludes
- Travel documentation
- Visa
- Travel insurance
- All gratuities
- Items of a personal nature
MotoGP VIP Village
Upgrade to the following fantastic hospitality package: (Add to price above)
Exclusive Facilities
You will experience the tracks’ most elegant surroundings, with outdoor marquees and exclusive
suites, always full equipped with air conditioning and comprehensive race television coverage.
Race Experience
Including full race coverage on TV screens, 30 minute Paddock tour, Pit Lane walk which takes
place on Saturday and Sunday between sessions as well as a Service Road tour in a BMW X5,
(subject to the facilities at the circuit).
Gourmet Experience
The MotoGP VIP Village™ brings you the best dining experience through the day, including:
Breakfast, aperitifs & Tapas bar, gourmet lunch, afternoon petit fours and complimentary cocktail and coffee bar.
Package extensions
Enquire about add-on holiday options to your Grand Prix trip such as:
- A beach holiday to Thailand – Phuket and Krabi
- A few days shopping and beaches in Singapore
- A cultural tour of Cambodia or Vietnam
- A southern tour of India and Sri Lanka
- Snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef in Australia
Type of package
- Motocycle Grand Prix
Term and conditions
- Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes
- Exchange rate fluctuations above MYR 1 = ZAR3,10
- Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking