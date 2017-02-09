Malaysian F1 Grand Prix SEP/OCT 2017

Watch the Petronas Malaysian F1 Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur from one of the best seats in the house. You’ll get to see an unsurpassed 60% of the circuit during the weekend race, ensuring a good view of the action. Add on a short trip to Phuket for a few nights of relaxation on the beach after all the race excitement, should you choose.

Cost of Malaysian F1 Grand Prix Package

R14 957 per person sharing (4-star, 3-night)

per person sharing (4-star, 3-night) R16 568 per person sharing (5-star, 3-night)

per person sharing (5-star, 3-night) R15 460 per person sharing (4-star, 4-night)

per person sharing (4-star, 4-night) R17 442 per person sharing (5-star, 4-night)

*Single supplements available on request

Phuket 3-night add-on

R5 301 per person sharing (3-star, 3 nights)

per person sharing (3-star, 3 nights) R9 755 per person sharing (4-star, 3 nights)

Package dates

28 September-02 October 2016 (3-night package)

27 September -02 October 2017 (4-night package)

Package includes

Return economy flights ex JHB via Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur

All flight taxes

Return flights Kuala Lumpur-Phuket (Phuket add-on)

Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers

All service charges and hotel taxes

4 nights accommodation in a superior 4 or 5-star hotel

Hotels located in the Golden Triangle of Kuala Lumpur

Breakfast daily

Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday

Covered Grandstand F weekend race tickets

Friday night Formula 1 Grand Prix Tour cocktail party

Includes canapés, soft drinks, wine and beers

Hospitality desk for tour duration

Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader

Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

Travel documentation

Visa

Travel insurance

All gratuities and

Items of a personal nature

Package extensions

Enquire about add-on holiday options to your Grand Prix trip such as:

A beach holiday to Thailand – Phuket and Krabi

A few days shopping and beaches in Singapore

A cultural tour of Cambodia or Vietnam

A southern tour of India and Sri Lanka

Snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef in Australia

Type of package

Formula 1 Grand Prix

Term and conditions

Prices are subject to exchange rate fluctuations and availability

Exchange rate based on R1 to USD13,80

The above flights are scheduled through Dubai on Emirates. We can also offer you shorter flights

on Singapore Airlines with a stopover in Singapore

Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes

Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking

Subject to availability and a cost adjustment, we can provide any race tickets of your choice