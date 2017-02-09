Malaysian F1 Grand Prix SEP/OCT 2017
Watch the Petronas Malaysian F1 Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur from one of the best seats in the house. You’ll get to see an unsurpassed 60% of the circuit during the weekend race, ensuring a good view of the action. Add on a short trip to Phuket for a few nights of relaxation on the beach after all the race excitement, should you choose.
Cost of Malaysian F1 Grand Prix Package
- R14 957 per person sharing (4-star, 3-night)
- R16 568 per person sharing (5-star, 3-night)
- R15 460 per person sharing (4-star, 4-night)
- R17 442 per person sharing (5-star, 4-night)
*Single supplements available on request
Phuket 3-night add-on
- R5 301 per person sharing (3-star, 3 nights)
- R9 755 per person sharing (4-star, 3 nights)
Package dates
- 28 September-02 October 2016 (3-night package)
- 27 September -02 October 2017 (4-night package)
Package includes
- Return economy flights ex JHB via Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur
- All flight taxes
- Return flights Kuala Lumpur-Phuket (Phuket add-on)
- Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
- All service charges and hotel taxes
- 4 nights accommodation in a superior 4 or 5-star hotel
- Hotels located in the Golden Triangle of Kuala Lumpur
- Breakfast daily
- Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
- Covered Grandstand F weekend race tickets
- Friday night Formula 1 Grand Prix Tour cocktail party
- Includes canapés, soft drinks, wine and beers
- Hospitality desk for tour duration
- Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader
- Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs
Package excludes
- Travel documentation
- Visa
- Travel insurance
- All gratuities and
- Items of a personal nature
Package extensions
Enquire about add-on holiday options to your Grand Prix trip such as:
- A beach holiday to Thailand – Phuket and Krabi
- A few days shopping and beaches in Singapore
- A cultural tour of Cambodia or Vietnam
- A southern tour of India and Sri Lanka
- Snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef in Australia
Type of package
- Formula 1 Grand Prix
Term and conditions
- Prices are subject to exchange rate fluctuations and availability
- Exchange rate based on R1 to USD13,80
- The above flights are scheduled through Dubai on Emirates. We can also offer you shorter flights
- on Singapore Airlines with a stopover in Singapore
- Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes
- Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking
- Subject to availability and a cost adjustment, we can provide any race tickets of your choice