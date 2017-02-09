Malaysian F1 Grand Prix SEP/OCT 2017

February 9th 2017

Watch the Petronas Malaysian F1 Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur from one of the best seats in the house. You’ll get to see an unsurpassed 60% of the circuit during the weekend race, ensuring a good view of the action. Add on a short trip to Phuket for a few nights of relaxation on the beach after all the race excitement, should you choose.

Cost of Malaysian F1 Grand Prix Package

  • R14 957 per person sharing (4-star, 3-night)
  • R16 568 per person sharing (5-star, 3-night)
  • R15 460 per person sharing (4-star, 4-night)
  • R17 442 per person sharing (5-star, 4-night)

*Single supplements available on request

Phuket 3-night add-on

  • R5 301 per person sharing (3-star, 3 nights)
  • R9 755 per person sharing (4-star, 3 nights)

Package dates

  • 28 September-02 October 2016 (3-night package)
  • 27 September -02 October 2017 (4-night package)

Package includes

  • Return economy flights ex JHB via Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur
  • All flight taxes
  • Return flights Kuala Lumpur-Phuket (Phuket add-on)
  • Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
  • All service charges and hotel taxes
  • 4 nights accommodation in a superior 4 or 5-star hotel
  • Hotels located in the Golden Triangle of Kuala Lumpur
  • Breakfast daily
  • Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
  • Covered Grandstand F weekend race tickets
  • Friday night Formula 1 Grand Prix Tour cocktail party
  • Includes canapés, soft drinks, wine and beers
  • Hospitality desk for tour duration
  • Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader
  • Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

  • Travel documentation
  • Visa
  • Travel insurance
  • All gratuities and
  • Items of a personal nature

Package extensions
Enquire about add-on holiday options to your Grand Prix trip such as:

  • A beach holiday to Thailand – Phuket and Krabi
  • A few days shopping and beaches in Singapore
  • A cultural tour of Cambodia or Vietnam
  • A southern tour of India and Sri Lanka
  • Snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef in Australia

Type of package

  • Formula 1 Grand Prix

Term and conditions

  • Prices are subject to exchange rate fluctuations and availability
  • Exchange rate based on R1 to USD13,80
  • The above flights are scheduled through Dubai on Emirates. We can also offer you shorter flights
  • on Singapore Airlines with a stopover in Singapore
  • Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes
  • Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking
  • Subject to availability and a cost adjustment, we can provide any race tickets of your choice
Send us an enquiry and a travel expert will contact you to help you plan your holiday. You're under no obligation to buy anything.

