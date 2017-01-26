10 best-selling cars in SA’s rental industry in 2016

Ford Fiesta
The Ford Fiesta was the second-best-selling passenger car in the rental industry in 2016.
January 26th 2017

In 2016, South Africa’s new vehicle market shrunk by 11,4% to 547 442 units, when compared to 2015. Passenger vehicle sales made up 361 273 of that figure.

But what sort of impact did the rental industry have?

Well, according to figures from the folks over at Lightstone Auto, some 57 407 passenger vehicles were sold to rental companies during the year, which translates to around 16% of South Africa’s total passenger car market. Not an insignificant number at all, then…

Here are the 10 vehicles that proved the most popular with buyers for rental agencies in 2016.

1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo hatch – 6 913
2. Ford Fiesta – 5 085
3. Toyota Corolla Quest – 4 763
4. Volkswagen Polo – 4 679
5. Toyota Etios – 3 726
6. Chevrolet Spark – 2 408
7. Renault Sandero – 2 139
8. Kia Picanto – 1 741
9. Volkswagen Polo Vivo sedan – 1 693
10. Ford Figo – 1 657

  • piet v M

    HOW MANY BAKKIES WERE SOLD TO RENTALS IN 2016? CAR MAG

    • http://www.carmag.co.za/ CAR magazine

      Hi Piet,

      The best-selling bakkies in the rental industry in SA for 2016 were the Toyota Hilux (1 244), Ford Ranger (828) and Chevrolet Utility (165). Overall, the light commercial segment (including panel-vans and the like) contributed 2 987 units.

      Kind regards,

      CAR magazine