10 best-selling cars in SA’s rental industry in 2016

In 2016, South Africa’s new vehicle market shrunk by 11,4% to 547 442 units, when compared to 2015. Passenger vehicle sales made up 361 273 of that figure.

But what sort of impact did the rental industry have?

Well, according to figures from the folks over at Lightstone Auto, some 57 407 passenger vehicles were sold to rental companies during the year, which translates to around 16% of South Africa’s total passenger car market. Not an insignificant number at all, then…

Here are the 10 vehicles that proved the most popular with buyers for rental agencies in 2016.

1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo hatch – 6 913

2. Ford Fiesta – 5 085

3. Toyota Corolla Quest – 4 763

4. Volkswagen Polo – 4 679

5. Toyota Etios – 3 726

6. Chevrolet Spark – 2 408

7. Renault Sandero – 2 139

8. Kia Picanto – 1 741

9. Volkswagen Polo Vivo sedan – 1 693

10. Ford Figo – 1 657

Also read: