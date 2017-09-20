10 cheapest new diesel-powered passenger cars in SA

Despite the bad press, there are still plenty of diesel vehicles offered in South Africa. So, we had a rummage through the data to unearth the 10 cheapest new diesel-powered passenger vehicles on the local market.

At the time of publishing, the 10 least expensive oil-burners in SA were priced between R195 995 and R279 995, with – rather interestingly – half coming from a certain Indian manufacturer.

Take note that we’ve concentrated on the passenger vehicle market in this piece, and have thus excluded commercial vehicles like bakkies…

1. Mahindra KUV100 1,2 D75 K6+: R195 995



In this guise, the diminutive KUV100 employs a 1,2-litre turbodiesel three-cylinder engine worth a meagre 57 kW and a more palatable 190 N.m. Mahindra claims a combined fuel economy figure of just 4,4 L/100 km with a CO2 rating that ducks under the taxable threshold.

2. Ford Figo hatch 1,5 TDCi Ambiente: R197 900



Ford’s little Figo isn’t quite as popular as it once was, but the range still features one of the cheapest oil-burners around. The familiar 1,5-litre unit is linked to a five-speed manual and makes 74 kW and 215 N.m, which the Blue Oval says translates to a 12,1-second sprint to three figures. Claimed consumption? A mere 4,1 L/100 km.

3. Mahindra Thar 2,5 CRDe: R219 995



The two-seater Thar, which is the country’s cheapest 4×4 equipped with low-range, uses a 2,5-litre turbodiesel worth 79 kW and 247 N.m. The Indian automaker claims a fuel economy figure of 7,5 L/100 km.

4. Mahindra TUV300 1,5 CRDe T8: R229 995



Yes, another Mahindra. But this one, the TUV300, employs a 1,5-litre oil-burner (again, with three cylinders) that sends 74 kW and 240 N.m to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. It sips at a claimed 5,4 L/100 km.

5. Ford Fiesta hatch 1,5 TDCi Ambiente: R247 900



Interestingly, the 1,5-litre turbodiesel used by the Fiesta hatchback makes less grunt than the unit used by the Figo above, sending 55 kW and 185 N.m to the front wheels courtesy of a five-speed manual. While the obligatory sprint time is set at 13,5 seconds, Ford says this model will sip at just 3,6 L/100 km.

6. Volkswagen Polo hatch 1,4 TDI Trendline: R253 600



The lone VW on the list comes in at number six in the form of the oil-burning Polo hatch. Its 1,4-litre turbodiesel heart (which is linked to the front wheels via a five-speed manual) makes 55 kW and 210 N.m, returning a claimed fuel consumption of 4,1 L/100 km.

7. Mahindra Xylo 2,2 CRDe E2: R254 995



The eight-seater Xylo uses a 2,2-litre four-cylinder oil-burner, which is worth 88 kW and 290 N.m. The Indian brand claims a fuel consumption of 7,6 L/100 km, although CO2 emissions come in at a hefty 200 g/km.

8. Fiat Tipo sedan 1,3 Multijet Easy: R274 900



Interestingly, this 1,3-litre turbodiesel engine is not offered in hatchback guise. Installed exclusively in the Tipo sedan, the four-pot makes 70 kW and 200 N.m, directed to the front wheels via a five-speed manual. The Italian automaker says it’ll sip at a mere 3,7 L/100 km.

9. Renault Duster 1,5 dCi Dynamique: R279 900



Renault’s familiar 1,5-litre oil-burner is worth 80 kW and 240 N.m, which the French automaker says will send this front-wheel-drive variant (fitted with a six-speed manual) from standstill to 100 km/h in 12,2 seconds. Claimed combined fuel consumption? Some 4,8 L/100 km…

10. Mahindra XUV500 2,2 CRDe W4: R279 995



The fifth Mahindra to make the list uses a 2,2-litre mill like the Xylo above. But in the XUV500, the diesel unit churns out a healthier 103 kW and 330 N.m. Fitted with a six-speed manual directing power to the front wheels, this model sips at a claimed 6,5 L/100 km.

Also read: