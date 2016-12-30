10 fastest-accelerating cars we tested in 2016

Over the course of 2016, we managed to performance test a total of 83 vehicles. Some of these were high-powered models, conceived to accelerate at a rapid rate of knots. Here are the ten fastest-accelerating cars from 0-100 km/h, as evaluated at our test strip…

(Note, models tested as part of our annual Performance Shootout have not been included in this list).

10. Ford Mustang 5,0 GT Fastback Auto – 5,31 sec (claimed: 4,8 sec)



Ultimately, we were left somewhat disappointed by the Mustang, thanks mainly to the steep pricing, but also due to the fact that, as a sports car, it struggles when pitted against its similarly priced German rivals. Regardless, it generated a huge amount of attention from other road-users and local demand seems to be rather high.

9. BMW 750i – 5,26 sec (claimed: 4,7 sec)

While it is more of a luxury limousine than a fully fledged performance car, the detuned M5-sourced twin-turbo 4,4-litre V8 found in the 750i doesn’t have any issues with powering this hefty sedan. It was quite some way off the claimed figure of 4,7 seconds, but it’s unlikely that the rear passengers will notice while they’re receiving massages from their comfy perches.

8. Ford Focus RS – 4,98 sec (claimed: 4,7 sec)

A rally car for the road is the best way to describe the Focus RS. While it doesn’t exactly put the power down like the Mercedes-AMG A45 and Audi RS3, and doesn’t feel quite as track-focused as the Honda Civic Type R or Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy, driving one of these is still an exciting experience.

7. Alfa Romeo 4C Spider – 4,90 sec (claimed 4,5 sec)

The only Italian model on this list, but its presence just goes to show that Alfa Romeo is still dedicated to putting out some punchy performance cars. The 4C, though, is for a very specific customer who doesn’t mind overlooking the flaws this small supercar serves up.

6. BMW M3 Competition Pack – 4,61 sec (claimed: 4,1 sec)

The M3 Competition Pack was more than half-a-second off its claimed time, perhaps due to the brand’s irksome launch control system that we have struggled with for years. Nevertheless, this M3 remains a highly desirable performance car.

5. BMW M2 Coupe M-DCT – 4,56 (claimed 4,3 sec)

It’s quite interesting that the M2 proved to be faster off the line that its bigger siblings, the M3. More important than that, however, is despite it lagging behind the likes of the A45 and RS3 in the straight-line sprint, its lap time at Killarney (1 min 24,90 sec) means it’s actually faster where it arguably counts more: on the track.

4. Mercedes-AMG A45 4Matic 7G-DCT – 4,35 sec (claimed: 4,2 sec)



It may be our top choice in the hyperhatch segment, but it’s not the fastest of them all. The A45 took the segment to the next level when it introduced this car with the most powerful four-cylinder engine in a production model. The recent facelift saw a notable increase in power and the results speak for themselves.

3. Audi RS3 Sportback Quattro – 4,2 sec (claimed: 4,2 sec)

The RS3 may not be as interactive and dynamic as the A45, but in a straight line, it certainly puts up a fight, despite having 10 kW fewer and being slightly heavier. The 2,5-litre five-cylinder engine not only sounds fantastic, but it delivers a thunderous punch. What’s even more scary is that the facelifted RS3 with 300 kW set to arrive in South Africa soon is destined to dip below the 4,0-second mark.

2. McLaren 570S – 3,10 (claimed: 3,2 seconds)



With this being one of McLaren’s least powerful models, the brand is reluctant to call it a supercar. But with a 0-100 km/h time that’s so close to the 3,0 second mark, it’s pretty hard not to. All of this is made possible by a responsive twin-turbo 3,8-litre V8 and lightweight carbon-fibre MonoCell II platform.

1. Audi R8 V10 Plus – 3,03 (claimed: 3,2 seconds)

Not only is this the fastest-accelerating car that we tested this year, it’s the fastest accelerating car we’ve ever tested, with a time that is 0,2 seconds lower than the claimed figure.

So, what lies in store for us next year? Well, the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT R and E63 S 4MATIC+, Audi TT RS, Lexus LC 500 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio are sure to put up a fight…