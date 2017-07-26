10 minutes with Ferrari’s chief development driver

“Everyone can drive a fast car, but few can drive a car fast.”

There is, of course, a difference between a gifted experienced driver – someone who has the skills to pilot a car to within an inch of its limits – and a development driver who has spent a number of years with a specific car; someone who knows each and every nuance of the machine and exactly how to drive it beyond its limits.

I experienced a brief taste of such a high level of driving talent when I became acquainted with the charismatic Raffaele de Simone at Pista di Fiorano…

I was strapped into the passenger seat of the Ferrari 812 Superfast while De Simone was demonstrating the supercar’s astounding abilities on the famous test track. After an explanatory lap, the Italian picked up speed and made the car’s rear axle pendulate through corners at will. As he twirled the steering wheel with his fingertips, I marvelled at how at ease he was with having 588 kW at his beck and call; I instantly realised: a driver of De Simone’s calibre is made of special stuff!

So, I asked him a few questions…

How did you end up in your current position as a development driver?

I started with the company in 2003, and from 2005 I worked for Ferrari exclusively. At first I was a racing driver, but then I stopped competing to focus 100% of my efforts on the development of road cars.

I’ve been taught by great teachers throughout the years; one example is Dario Benuzzi [who has been Ferrari’s chief test driver for a number of decades]. I also had to learn how to develop the all-wheel drive system of the FF. I also gained insights from Michael Schumacher after his first retirement from Formula One.

These master teachers allowed me to learn more while I remained in the employ of Ferrari and finished studying as a mechanical engineer. The only way to learn more is to stay in Maranello; it made me realise why we’re a special company.

From an outsider’s point of view, it looks like a dream occupation. What are the highlights for you?

To recognise and develop the potential in something you are working on – in this case, one of the world’s best supercars – or, as we call it, the soul of the car. At that moment, I appreciate my position most. I feel honoured to be part of the car’s gestation and witness the processes it goes through to become the best it can be.

How involved have you been with the testing of F1 and XX-programme cars?

I never assisted with the development of F1 cars, because that department is separate to ours. However, Ferrari used to test its Formula One cars extensively here at Fiorano until 2008, when the FIA set strict limits to in-season testing.

I help with the development of Challenge and XX cars. Believe me, those cars are incredible, because you explore ideas/concepts with the machines that really test their limits and there are no regulations or limitations to take into account. However, the car you drove today, the 812 Superfast, is more challenging to develop as it needs to perform equally well on the racetrack and the road.

The XX-programme is still used to acquire data, which is subsequently analysed by the factory. We also learn more about the interactions between the drivers and the cars. That helps us to develop the upcoming products for the next 10 years.

It would be best to keep the driver the primary focus in the development of future cars. We can’t continue making cars progressively faster and more powerful, while conforming to emission rules and regulations, and not keep the driver in mind. The car and the driver need to work together for the best results.

You have been with Ferrari for numerous years and have driven a plethora of production and race cars. If you could choose three Ferraris to have in your personal garage, which ones would they be?

These cars would obviously be for my personal tastes. I’m now a father of a four-year-old boy, so I will definitely opt for a GTC4Lusso – with the V12 engine. I can also use the all-wheel drive system as I like to go skiing. Then a 488 Spider and, finally, a 2005 Ferrari F1 race car. Those three cars would make me very happy!