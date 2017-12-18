10 new crossovers coming to South Africa in 2018

If you’ve read our December 2017 issue, you’ve seen the lengthy list of new vehicles scheduled to arrive in South Africa in 2018. And you’ll no doubt have noticed that SUVs and crossovers feature particularly strongly. Here, we take a quick look at 10 of the most significant new crossovers (of various sizes) destined for local shores in 2018.

1. BMW X2



Scheduled to launch in South Africa in the first quarter of the year, the new BMW X2 runs on the same architecture – the UKL platform, that is – as the X1, the 2 Series Active Tourer (which was recently killed off in South Africa) and Mini models such as the Countryman. Two familiar powertrains will be offered in SA: the sDrive20i and xDrive20d, each with the choice of M Sport and M Sport X trim. And we already have pricing…

2. Ford EcoSport



Somewhere towards the middle of the year, we expect Ford to launch its new EcoSport in SA. Along with suitably refreshed styling, the latest version of the US automaker’s small crossover will offer more personalisation options, including a choice of contrasting roof colours.

3. Jaguar E-Pace



Set to arrive in SA in the second quarter of 2018, Jaguar’s new baby SUV (interestingly set to be built in Austria) will be positioned below the F-Pace to take on the likes of the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Expect three engine options – the 110 kW D150, the 132 kW D180 and the 183 kW P250 – to be offered locally, all standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

4. Jeep Compass



Expected in the first quarter of the year, the new Compass offered in global markets features a choice of two diesels and three petrols, along with three transmission options as well as the usual 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. The local engine line-up has yet to be confirmed.

5. Opel Grandland X



The new Grandland X will slot into Opel’s local line-up above the Mokka X (and the recently introduced, smaller Crossland X), sharing its underpinnings with the impressive new Peugeot 3008. Opel promises “elevated seating for five people, generous luggage space, good all-round visibility and a raft of safety technologies”.

6. Renault Duster



The third quarter of 2018 will see the arrival of the new Duster, which Renault promises will boast a “step-up in perceived quality” along with a “totally redesigned interior”. From what we can tell, the familiar engine options will carry over largely unchanged.

7. Renault Koleos



The second-generation version of Renault’s Koleos is scheduled to touch down in South Africa in the second quarter of 2018, positioned at the summit of the brand’s crossover range. Interestingly, the Koleos shares its underpinnings with the Nissan X-Trail (in much the same way the Kadjar does with the Qashqai).

8. Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace



Always liked the Tiguan but yearned for seven seats? Well, from April 2018, you’ll yearn no more. The Tiguan Allspace uses a lengthened wheelbase and gains a third row featuring two extra perches, thus boasting a little more versatility than the standard version of VW’s compact SUV.

9. Volvo XC40



Like the VW above, the XC40 is scheduled to arrive in SA in April. At launch, the local line-up will comprise all-wheel-drive D4 diesel and T5 petrol options, with the choice of R-Design and Momentum trim levels. Later in the year, the Swedish brand will add Inscription derivatives, along with a broader engine line-up set to include D3 diesel as well as T3 and T4 petrol units (and the option of front-wheel drive on some variants).

10. Volvo XC60



In the third quarter of the year, the XC40 will be joined by the larger XC60, slotting in below the XC90. We expect the 140 kW D4, 173 kW D5, 186 kW T5 and 235 kW T6 models to be offered locally at launch, with the flagship T8 Twin Engine derivative not yet confirmed.

