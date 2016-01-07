2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback revealed

Six months ago Chevrolet revealed its Chevy Cruze sedan which was set for a 2016 launch. It featured a 133 kW 1,4-litre turbopetrol engine and the Google Play infotainment system set to be implemented in most future GM models. Now, the brand has taken the wraps off its hatchback variant.

In terms of design the Cruze hatch is not far of from its sedan counterpart. It has a 524 litre boot capacity with a utility space of 1 198 litres thanks to a 60:40 split rear folding seats.

The hatch will only be available in LT, Premier and RS trims which will feature the 1,4-litre engine driven by an optional six-speed manual or automatic transmission. With the sedan having a claimed 0-100 km/h time of around 8,0 seconds you can expect the Cruze hatch to perform just about the same.

No pricing has been confirmed as yet but expect more information to be revealed at this year’s Detroit Auto Show.