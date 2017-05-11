BMW 2 Series boasts new headlamps and interior

Along with the 1 Series, BMW has also updated the 2 Series Coupe and Cabriolet. These changes include similar revisions to the dashboard, as well as a new LED headlamp design. Other than that, the line-up remains the same.

The big addition here is standard bi-LED headlamps (adaptive full LEDs are optional), which BMW claims make the front-end appear more dynamic. That’s further enhanced by the larger kidney grilles and outer air intakes. The taillamps have also received a new LED design.

Mediterranean Blue, Seaside Blue and Sunset Orange are added to the exterior colour options, with a few more alloy wheel designs to choose from.

As with the 1 Series, the 2 Series cabin gains a newly designed instrument panel with a black high-gloss finish, chrome trimmings for the window switches and redesigned air vents. There’s also a wider selection of cloth- and leather-upholstery options.

The new iDrive system has an 8,8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but that’s available only when the sat-nav option is selected.

Certain international markets will have the choice of ordering the M240i and 220d with BMW’s AWD xDrive system. This drivetrain configuration will not be available here.

The engine outputs, including the M2’s, will remain the same. The revised 1 and 2 Series models will be available to order in South Africa from July, with deliveries taking place in September.