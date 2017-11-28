2018 European Car of the Year: 7 finalists revealed…

The seven finalists in the running for the 2018 European Car of the Year award have been announced.

The shortlist was whittled down to just seven contenders by the 60-strong jury.

The finalists are, in alphabetical order, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi A8, BMW 5 Series, Citroën C3 Aircross, Kia Stinger, Seat Ibiza and Volvo XC40.

Of the seven, just two (the Stelvio and 5 Series) are currently offered in South Africa, with the new Audi A8 and Volvo XC40 confirmed for local introductions in the future. The Kia Stinger seems likely to be launched in South Africa at some point, too, although the local arm of the Korean brand has yet to officially confirm its plans. Citroën and Seat, of course, do not currently offer vehicles in SA.

The overall winner will be revealed in the run-up to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.

In 2017, the Peugeot 3008 took top honours, while the Opel Astra triumphed in 2016, the Volkswagen Passat in 2015, the Peugeot 308 in 2014 and the Volkswagen Golf in 2013.