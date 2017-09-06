2018 Nissan Leaf claims a range of 378 km!

The new Nissan Leaf has been officially unveiled and boasts some noteworthy upgrades compared with the outgoing model. These include the latest autonomous technology Nissan has to offer.

The figure likely to garner the most interest, however, is a new claimed single charge range of 378 km from a 40 kWh Li-ion battery. This is more than 100 km more than the previous model, which for 2016 received a larger battery. This range estimate is according to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) set of regulated tests.

Along with improved efficiency, Nissan claims increased performance for the 110 kW/320 Nm new Leaf. That said, Nissan Japan is also reporting that a high-powered version will be made available to European markets by the end of 2018.

It is estimated that on a quick charger the Leaf will take just 40-minutes to attain an 80% charge (or between 8 and 16 hours using standard charging).

The exterior of the 2018 Leaf features the brand’s V shaped front grille bringing it in line with its crossover stablemates, the X-Trail and Qashqai.

A new 7-inch TFT infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation are standard inclusions within the new cabin.

The new Leaf weighs 1 535 kg, boasts a low drag coefficient of 0,28 Cd and will reach a maximum speed of 144 km/h.

Nissan is also debuting its ProPILOT driver assistance system, ProPILOT Park and e-Pedal in the new Leaf.

ProPilot Park is the first fully autonomous parking system to be fitted to a production Nissan product. Once engaged, the vehicle controls the steering, throttle, braking and transmission controls during parking manoeuvres.

e-Pedal allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate and come to a complete stop via input on the throttle pedal alone. With the throttle fully released, regenerative and friction braking is applied automatically. The vehicle then holds its position, regardless of the gradient, until the accelerator is depressed again.

Destined for more than 60 markets around the globe, sales of the new Leaf start in Japan on the 2nd of October this year. Nissan South Africa has yet to confirm when the car might arrive in SA.