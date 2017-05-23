30 best-selling vehicles in the world in Q1 of 2017
The statistically minded folks over at Jato Dynamics have revealed the 30 best-selling vehicles in the world for the first quarter of 2017.
In the first three months of this year, China again proved to be the largest automotive market, with 6 184 706 units (up five percent) registered, according to Jato’s figures. The United States came in second with 4 026 256 units and Japan third on 1 553 605.
So, which were the best-selling vehicles across the globe in Q1? Well, rather predictably, the Ford F-Series pick-up truck took first place, with the Toyota Corolla having to settle for second. The final spot on the podium went to the Nissan X-Trail.
The Volkswagen Golf slotted in at number four, with the Honda Civic, Honda CR-V, Wuling Hongguang, Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota RAV4 and Honda HR-V completing the top 10.
The Ford Kuga placed 13th, one ahead of the Volkswagen Polo, while the Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Tucson just about squeezed into the top 20. Check out the full top 30 list below…
World’s best-selling vehicles in Q1 2017:
1. Ford F-Series – 243 978
2. Toyota Corolla – 214 618
3. Nissan X-Trail/Rogue – 212 244
4. Volkswagen Golf – 209 764
5. Honda Civic – 178 605
6. Honda CR-V – 177 473
7. Wuling Hongguang – 175 945
8. Volkswagen Tiguan – 172 623
9. Toyota RAV4 – 170 362
10. Honda HR-V/XR-V/Vezel – 167 051
11. Ford Focus – 166 290
12. Hyundai Elantra/Avante/i35 – 159 112
13. Ford Kuga/Escape – 153 835
14. Volkswagen Polo – 148 331
15. Dodge Ram – 145 326
16. Chevrolet Silverado – 142 705
17. Toyota Camry/Aurion – 131 807
18. Volkswagen Lavida – 130 032
19. Suzuki Swift – 128 025
20. Hyundai Tucson – 127 587
21. Mercedes-Benz C-Class – 127 485
22. Volkswagen Jetta/Bora/Sagitar/Vento – 127 179
23. Ford Fiesta – 125 625
24. Nissan Qashqai/Rogue Sport – 124 996
25. Haval/Hover H6 – 119 946
26. Honda Jazz/Fit – 109 949
27. Mazda3/Axela – 108 808
28. Honda Accord – 108 613
29. Skoda Octavia – 103 378
30. Volkswagen Passat/Magotan – 102 067