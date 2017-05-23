30 best-selling vehicles in the world in Q1 of 2017

The statistically minded folks over at Jato Dynamics have revealed the 30 best-selling vehicles in the world for the first quarter of 2017.

In the first three months of this year, China again proved to be the largest automotive market, with 6 184 706 units (up five percent) registered, according to Jato’s figures. The United States came in second with 4 026 256 units and Japan third on 1 553 605.

So, which were the best-selling vehicles across the globe in Q1? Well, rather predictably, the Ford F-Series pick-up truck took first place, with the Toyota Corolla having to settle for second. The final spot on the podium went to the Nissan X-Trail.

The Volkswagen Golf slotted in at number four, with the Honda Civic, Honda CR-V, Wuling Hongguang, Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota RAV4 and Honda HR-V completing the top 10.

The Ford Kuga placed 13th, one ahead of the Volkswagen Polo, while the Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Tucson just about squeezed into the top 20. Check out the full top 30 list below…

World’s best-selling vehicles in Q1 2017:

1. Ford F-Series – 243 978

2. Toyota Corolla – 214 618

3. Nissan X-Trail/Rogue – 212 244

4. Volkswagen Golf – 209 764

5. Honda Civic – 178 605

6. Honda CR-V – 177 473

7. Wuling Hongguang – 175 945

8. Volkswagen Tiguan – 172 623

9. Toyota RAV4 – 170 362

10. Honda HR-V/XR-V/Vezel – 167 051

11. Ford Focus – 166 290

12. Hyundai Elantra/Avante/i35 – 159 112

13. Ford Kuga/Escape – 153 835

14. Volkswagen Polo – 148 331

15. Dodge Ram – 145 326

16. Chevrolet Silverado – 142 705

17. Toyota Camry/Aurion – 131 807

18. Volkswagen Lavida – 130 032

19. Suzuki Swift – 128 025

20. Hyundai Tucson – 127 587

21. Mercedes-Benz C-Class – 127 485

22. Volkswagen Jetta/Bora/Sagitar/Vento – 127 179

23. Ford Fiesta – 125 625

24. Nissan Qashqai/Rogue Sport – 124 996

25. Haval/Hover H6 – 119 946

26. Honda Jazz/Fit – 109 949

27. Mazda3/Axela – 108 808

28. Honda Accord – 108 613

29. Skoda Octavia – 103 378

30. Volkswagen Passat/Magotan – 102 067