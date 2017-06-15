328 km/h McLaren 570S Spider finally breaks cover

As expected, McLaren’s entry-level supercar has been given the open-top treatment. This is the 570S Spider, which the British automaker hopes will deliver the same thrilling experience as the Coupé, just with more wind in your hair.

The two-piece top is electrically operated and stows itself neatly beneath a tonneau cover. It takes 15 seconds to open or close and can be operated at speeds up to 40 km/h. The mechanism makes the Spider 46 kg heavier than the coupé.

The 570S Spider will use McLaren’s carbon-fibre MonoCell II chassis, although the rear wing has been raised by 12 mm.

The twin-turbo 3,8-litre V8 will retain its 419 kW and 600 N.m outputs, sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 570S Spider accelerates from 0-100 km/h in claimed 3,2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 315 km/h with the roof down and 328 km/h with it up.

The 570S Spider will make its official debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed after which 400 launch editions will be produced. We expect the new model to cost an estimated R3,8-million when it arrives in South Africa.