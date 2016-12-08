4 things to know about Citroen leaving SA

December 8th 2016Nikesh Kooverjeeposted in

Sadly the niche French manufacturer, Citroen, has decided to call it a day in the South African market. To find out more about this sad but expected exit, we got in touch with Peugeot Citroen SA and this is what we found out…

1. What will happen to the remaining units currently in showrooms?

Although importing new models has come to an end, Citroen will be dedicated to selling all remaining units within its showrooms. Since its inception into the market almost in 2001 the brand has managed to sell 15 000 cars. PCSA says it recognises its obligation to look after the clientele that remains.

2. Citroen models on the road will be serviced at Peugeot dealerships.

All Citroen models currently on the road will retain the five-year/100 000 km service plan (four-year/60 000 km for the DS3). Seeing as the dealer network incorporates both Peugeot and Citroen, customers will retain full after sales services at the remaining Peugeot centres.

3. Employees are going to be okay.

Seeing as PCSA operate as one network, it is unlikely that any retrenchments will occur. Staff members will continue in their normal roles as both brands from a staff perspective were conjoined quite some time ago.

4. Focus is now going to be placed on Peugeot

Both Peugeot and Citroen have suffered from poor sales, especially over the past year. PCSA is now taking this decision as somewhat of a relaunch for 2017 with a strategy that hopes to keep itself within the PSA core values.

Considering this, three new products will be launched next year, two of which are confirmed to be SUVs. The SUVs in question are the 2008 facelift and 3008 which will arrive in March and May respectively. The third model is the nine-seater Traveller van which will arrive in September.

Following this, the brand will guarantee a new model every year from 2018, onward.

  • Absolut Sabs

    Too bad, I really like the New C3 with Red accents

  • Carfan73

    Bad news for the fans, but honestly always never liked the brand just too weird for lack of a better word for me.

    • http://www.autoexpress.co.uk/ Miguel

      SAD NEWS!!! A GREAT FAMOUS AND ANCIENT MARQUE LEAVES THE COUNTRY… INSTEAD OF IT SOUTH AFRICANS STILL BUYING MAHINDRAS, TATAS AND POLOS VIVOS!! OH GOD!!!!

  • Dasje

    Noooooo!!! Not only are we getting fewer and fewer station wagons available here, now one of the quirkiest brands is also disappearing from our shores? A sad day indeed. Out of the PSA group, why can’t Peugeot leave? Why are so many interesting options ignored in SA? We don’t have the Focus ST wagon, or the Golf R wagon for that matter. Do we really have so little imagination that we only buy fundamentally compromised crossovers, SUVs or bakkies? Such a pity.

    • http://www.autoexpress.co.uk/ Miguel

  • teofli

    I actually loved Citroen cars, and my C1 was one of the best buys for me. Citroen actually makes an effort to ensure that their cars are beautiful though maybe they needed to work more at reliability (perception or fact?).

    • http://www.autoexpress.co.uk/ Miguel

  • disqus_hiF7NvKYKq

    Since the Citroen 2CV, Light 15 Traction Avant and the DS19 – and maybe popular in SA the air cooled CS, it seems brand Citroen has been has been having a uphill battle. seems the marque lacks the passion and innovation of old. My very first car was a Slough made Light 15. R200 in 1966 – 10 years old then and wow what a vehicle and as a student’s car. Went on and on on the smell of an oil rag. Wish I’d kept it.

    • http://www.autoexpress.co.uk/ Miguel

  • http://www.autoexpress.co.uk/ Miguel

