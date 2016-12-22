5 double-cab bakkies coming to South Africa in 2017

You’d expect 2017 to mark a period of consolidation for automakers in South Africa, considering the recent decline in new vehicle sales in our market. But the number of new models on the way to our shores may well surprise you.

So, we decided to round up five new double-cab bakkies scheduled to debut in SA in 2017 (also read about five small crossovers and five performance cars headed our way next year)…

1. Mazda BT-50



The BT-50 and Ranger may share plenty of parts beneath their respective skins, but the Ford outsells its Japanese cousin by a massive margin in South Africa. At least some of this disparity in sales is down to the Mazda’s divisive styling, but it’s finally due an update in the first quarter of 2017, which may help to address the issue … if only a little. Expect the existing turbodiesels – a 110 kW 2,2-litre and 147 kW 3,2-litre five-pot – to carry over to the facelifted range.

2. Mitsubishi Triton



South Africans waiting for the next-generation Triton have been twiddling their thumbs for quite some time (in fact, the Fiat Fullback – which employs Mitsubishi underpinnings – beat it to the local market). But the new Triton is finally expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2017, bringing with it a fresh 2,4-litre turbodiesel heart linked to either a six-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission.

3. Nissan Navara



Another double-cab that has been a long time coming for SA, the new Navara will be available with a multilink rear suspension setup, setting it apart from its mainstream rivals. When it’s introduced in the first few months of the year, the new bakkie – which will also provide the base for the upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class and Renault Alaskan – will be imported from Thailand, although there seems a good chance Nissan SA will eventually start building it at Rosslyn. Expect the new 140 kW 2,3-litre turbodiesel to be offered locally.

4. Renault Duster Oroch



Although the Duster Oroch has yet to be officially confirmed for local introduction in 2017, there’s a fair chance this Duster-based bakkie – which is 160 mm longer than the SUV – will make it to our shores next year (although exact timing depends on right-hand drive production volume). Expect it to carve out a new niche between the half- and one-tonne bakkie segments.

5. Volkswagen Amarok



The facelifted Amarok is scheduled to arrive in South Africa in the third quarter of 2017, and the refreshed range is set to include a new V6 turbo-diesel heart. Although local specifications have yet to be revealed, the 3,0-litre mill is available in various outputs in other markets, including a flagship 165 kW/550 N.m version. Interestingly, these figures briefly rise to 180 kW and 580 N.m on overboost, which is enough for a claimed 7,9-second sprint to 100 km/h.

