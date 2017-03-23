5 electric hypercars leading the charge in 2017

The latest crop of electric hypercars boast some properly impressive performance figures. So, we decided to take a quick look at five models set to lead the charge in 2017…

NextEV NIO EP9



With approximately 1000 kW, a claimed 0-100 km/h of 2,7 seconds and a range of 426 km, the Chinese-made NextEV NIO EP9 means business. Having set a new electric car lap record of seven minutes and 5,12 seconds at the Nürburgring late last year, the low-volume NIO EP9 is expected to spawn a more mainstream model in the near future.



Dendrobium



Developed by Singapore-based company Vanda Electrics, the Dendrobium was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Using batteries provided by UK-based Williams Advanced Engineering (yes, the Formula E championship’s battery supplier), the Dendrobium apparently accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in just 2,7 seconds, before topping out at about 320 km/h.

Faraday Future FF 91



Revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, the FF 91 is billed as the fastest electric production car in the world, with a claimed 0–100 km/h time of 2,39 seconds (or what the automaker calls “faster than gravity”)…

Techrules GT96



Styled by famous designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro, the Techrules GT96 was also revealed at the Geneva Motor Show this year. The vehicle is a turbine-recharging electric hypercar, which means it also generates electricity to charge its batteries, essentially extending the range.

Rimac Concept One



Croatia-based Rimac Motors announced in Geneva that its Concept One vehicle will be upgraded for 2018. The revisions include the addition of 100 kW, which will result in a total output of 900 kW. According to Rimac, this power hike should see the updated model should reach 200 km/h in just 6,0 seconds.

