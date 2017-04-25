5 most expensive double-cab bakkies in South Africa

The facelifted Volkswagen Amarok has finally arrived in South Africa, with a new V6 engine doing duty at the very summit of the local line-up. Thing is, the range-topper is not exactly cheap, even if VW SA managed to slice a few rands off the indicative pricing we learned a couple of months before the local launch.

So, we thought it prudent to take another look at the most expensive double-cab bakkies currently available on the South African market, as the list has changed somewhat over the past few months (here’s a look at last year’s version, from July).

And, naturally, it’ll change again … drastically so,in fact, once the Mercedes-Benz X-Class arrives on the scene. But, for the time being, here are SA’s five most expensive bakkies…

1. Volkswagen Amarok 3,0 TDI V6 4Motion Extreme: R748 600



The updated Amarok finally brings V6 power to the range (read our first impressions here), with the “Generation II Evo” turbodiesel engine directing 165 kW and 550 N.m (or 180 kW and 580 N.m on overboost) to all four wheels via the Wolfsburg brand’s eight-speed automatic transmission. VW says it’ll see off the 0-100 km/h sprint in 8,0 seconds dead. This engine is also available in conjunction with two lower trim levels, priced at R716 600 and R665 700, while the poshest BiTDI 2,0-litre model comes in at a still lofty R673 600.

2. Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4,5D-4D LX V8: R734 800



Knocked off its perch as the most expensive bakkie in the land, the Land Cruiser 79 is still one of the most capable off the beaten track, making the hefty Toyota particularly popular with farmers. Peak outputs of 151 kW and 430 N.m come from an admittedly thirsty 4,5-litre V8 turbodiesel.

3. Toyota Hilux 4,0 V6 4×4 Raider: R621 600



With the previous generation Nissan Navara V6 and Land Rover Defender 110 TD-S having vanished from the market, the most expensive Hilux moves up to third on the list. Its 4,0-litre V6 petrol mill (it’s the only petrol model here) – which churns out 175 kW and 376 N.m – is mated to a six-speed self-shifter, and has been carried over from the seventh-generation range. But this particular derivative is at least rather well equipped.

4. Ford Ranger 3,2 4×4 Wildtrak auto: R619 900



Despite the recent addition of a new special edition model (dubbed the FX4, for R608 900 in auto guise) to the local Ranger line-up, the self-shifting Wildtrak is still the most expensive in the range, and the fourth overall. Its 3,2-litre turbodiesel five-pot is worth 147 kW and 470 N.m, and is married to a six-speed automatic transmission. As one would expect, plenty of kit comes standard with the Wildtrak badge.

5. Nissan Navara 2,3D 4×4 LE auto: R584 900



There’s just the one engine on offer in the new Navara range for the time being, with the new 2,3-litre turbodiesel unit sending 140 kW and 450 N.m to all four corners via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. This model sets itself apart from the other bakkies on this list by employing a multilink rear suspension set-up. In addition, Nissan SA says the new Navara boasts “the most comprehensive range of manufacturer-approved accessories yet available on a pick-up”.

