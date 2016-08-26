5 of the priciest used bakkies currently on Gumtree

We’ve had a look at the most expensive cars on Gumtree. And we’ve listed the most expensive double-cab bakkies on SA’s new vehicle market, too. We’ve even examined a handful of vehicles that cost more used than they do new. Now, we’re combining these ideas into one piece.

Yes, we trawled the online classifieds giant to unearth five of the priciest double-cab bakkies currently listed…

1. Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4,5D-4D LX V8: R919 995

New, this model is the country’s most expensive double-cab bakkie at a whopping R723 900. But the second-hand vehicle being sold here is almost R200k more. Why? Well, the seller reckons the extras fitted total more than that, and include a high-performance exhaust system, LED spotlights, and a raft of off-roading goodies.

2. Dodge Ram SRT-10: R770 000

There can’t be many of these monsters trundling around South Africa. And the price shows that. The owner is asking some R770 000 for this “fully refurbished” 2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10, which is powered by a mammoth 8,3-litre V10…

3. Toyota Hilux 4,0 V6 4×4 Raider: R655 627



The price new for Toyota’s range-topping Hilux? R618 500. But this particular example is listed for almost R40 000 more. The dealer says the V6-equipped bakkie comes with a few handy extras, such as a long-range fuel tank, a lockable load-bin cover and a suspension lift kit.

4. Ford Ranger 3,2 4×4 Wildtrak auto: R629 900

At Ford’s current pricing, the Wildtrak auto (equipped with 4×4) comes in at just under R600k new. But this example on Gumtree is priced at nearly R630 000. It is described as a demo model with just 783 km on the clock, and likely features a handful of extras, too.

5. Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI Highline 4Motion Ultimate auto: R628 000

This special edition model sits at the very top of the Amarok range, but buying it second-hand apparently doesn’t save you very much cash. In fact, this example comes in at just R700 less than the list price…