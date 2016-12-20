5 performance cars heading to South Africa in 2017

You’d expect 2017 to mark a period of consolidation for automakers in South Africa, considering the recent decline in new vehicle sales in our market. But the number of new models on the way to our shores may well surprise you.

So, we decided to round up five exciting new performance cars scheduled to debut in SA in 2017 (also read about five small crossovers and five double-cab bakkies headed our way next year)…

1. Audi R8 Spyder



The second-generation Audi R8 is one of the few remaining naturally aspirated V10s on the market, with the range-topper offering a staggering 449 kW from its 5,2-litre powerplant. And in the first quarter of the year we can expect the drop-top Spyder to be added to the local line-up…

2. Lexus LC500



The Lexus LC500 luxury GT coupé has only just launched internationally (read CAR editor Steve Smith’s first impressions here), boasting a hefty 5,0-litre V8 tuned to deliver 349 kW. It is scheduled to hit our shores in the third quarter of 2017.

3. Mercedes-AMG GT R



Due to arrive in the second quarter of 2017, the GT R from Affalterbach features a 4,0-litre bi-turbo V8 worth a whopping 430 kW, which translates into a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3,6 seconds (read CAR magazine deputy editor Terence Steenkamp’s first impressions here). The price? Expect to pay upwards of R2,7-million…

4. Mini JCW Clubman



For the first time, Mini has combined its 2,0-litre, JCW-fettled turbo-petrol mill with the latest generation of its ALL4 all-wheel drive system. And the resulting AWD JCW Clubman is set to arrive in South Africa in the second quarter of 2017.

5. Renault Clio RS 220 Trophy



The facelifted Clio has already touched down in SA, but the hot RS derivatives are expected only in the first quarter of 2017. The biggest news is that the Clio RS 220 Trophy (likely with Akrapovič exhaust as standard) will top the local range, boasting a little more oomph (162 kW plays 147 kW) than the RS 200 Cup and an uprated chassis, too…

