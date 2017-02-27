5 things to know about the next-gen Ford Fiesta ST

Last week, Ford revealed its new Fiesta ST, confirming that the latest version of the little hot hatch will be powered by a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

The current Fiesta ST, of course, is one of our favourite hot hatches here at CAR, having again claimed our Top 12 Best Buys light hot hatchback award in 2017. But how will the next-generation version – which is due to go on sale in initial markets in 2018, in both three- and five-door body styles – differ?

Well, Ford hasn’t released all of the details just yet, but here are five things you should know about the new Ford Fiesta ST, which follows the reveal of the seventh-generation hatchback range last year…

1. It’s powered by a turbo-triple

Yes, a hot hatch that is powered by a three-cylinder engine. This one displaces 1,5 litres (the same size as the 100 kW turbo-triple in the Mini Cooper, then), but churns out a respectable 147 kW and 290 N.m. That’s a little more power than the 141 kW Volkswagen Polo GTI. Compared to the current four-pot Fiesta ST, these figures represent an increase of 13 kW and 50 N.m, which Ford says should be enough for a 6,7-second sprint to 100 km/h (an improvement of two-tenths).

2. It will boast cylinder deactivation tech

Despite featuring just three cylinders, the upcoming Fiesta ST will employ cylinder deactivation technology, which has already been announced for the new 1,0-litre EcoBoost engine. So, when coasting or cruising with light demand on the engine, the system will automatically stop fuel delivery and valve operation for one of the engine’s cylinders. The result? An “anticipated” CO2 output of 114 g/km, according to Ford.

3. It will have three drive modes

With the current Fiesta ST, you simply climb in and blast off. But the next-generation model will feature three selectable drive modes. Each mode will feature distinct settings for the engine mapping, traction control, electronic stability control, exhaust sound and electronic power assisted steering. Something Ford calls “Electronic Sound Enhancement” technology (so, fake noise then) and an “active exhaust noise control valve” will also be altered according to the drive mode selected.

4. The interior is a big step up…

Judging by the press images, the cabin of the new model will be a big step up from the outgoing Fiesta ST. Ford says the next-gen model will offer “more personalisation options than ever before”, with buyers set to be able to choose from a range of trim elements for the gear lever, steering wheel, door pulls and decorative dashboard trim. The cabin will boast supportive Recaro seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel, while Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system (compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) will come with floating, tablet-inspired touchscreens measuring up to eight inches.

5. Six-speed manual stays!

While the official media release makes no mention of transmissions, the press photography shows a six-speed manual gearbox. And that’s something of a relief, considering how some automakers have killed off their three-pedal hot hatches (we’re looking at you, Renault, with your Clio) of late. Whether an self-shifting model will join the range, however, remains to be seen…