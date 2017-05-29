7 crazy bakkies the world will (probably) never see…

With the Mercedes-Benz X-Class on its way, it’s possible that high-end luxury bakkies (and even tiny hatchback-based pick-ups) may well become a common sight on the road in a few years. Below are seven examples of bakkies (that merge performance with utility) rendered by the folks over at Ford Transit Direct. Pretty much all of them, though, seem highly unlikely…

Lotus Elise Ute



Seeing the Elise as a single-cab bakkie is a bit odd, considering it uses a mid-engined layout. Regardless, this virtual Elise Ute comes kitted out with a raised suspension, plastic cladding on the wheel arches and a scuff plate on the front bumper. We can think of a few people who would take this over a Nissan NP200…

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Double-Cab



The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has yet to be officially revealed, but we are already getting some speculative renders of possible derivatives. This pick-up version comes fitted with a set of roof bars and the iconic rear carriage doors. Those wheels don’t look like very suitable for off-roading, though.

Jaguar F-Pace S Double-Cab



We’re not sure what Jaguar’s chief designer, Ian Callum, would make of this bakkie rendering, which is based on his design. Apart from the oddly angular rear bed, it doesn’t look far off from the existing F-Pace SUV.

Lamborghini Urus Single-Cab



Like the Cullinan, the production Urus is just around the corner from its official reveal. This render, however, is a little hard to believe. We’re not sure who would be brave enough to use this V12-powered bakkie (complete with carbon-fibre wheels) for anything even approaching commercial use.

Bentley Mulsanne Double-Cab



It’s a little odd that the Bentayga wasn’t used for this one. Instead, the artist opted for the Mulsanne, kitting it out with a raised suspension, roof bars, high-profile tyres and a front scuff plate. Super-posh Amarok, anyone?

Lexus LF-LC Ute Concept



A Japanese-American Ute with a hybrid drivetrain is product we didn’t think we’d ever see. While making use of the LF-LC Concept as a base, this Ute has a muscular yet likely not very capable design. Points are subtracted from the artist who forgot to remove the rear seats…

Ford Fiesta RS Double-Cab



While there’s a lot of local love for the Ford Ranger, we think the idea of a Fiesta RS-based bakkie might be as popular as it is crazy. The Fiesta RS (seen here wearing some styling cues inspired by the larger Focus RS) is just a rumour at this stage, but with its large air intakes and Brembo brakes, it looks like it could work as a performance truck, too.