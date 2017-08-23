7 hot exotics to see at the SA Motoring Experience…

The South African Motoring Experience will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit from 1-3 September, with seven particularly interesting vehicles set to be on display in the so-called “Supercar Area”.

Head over to the John Love Launch Area of the main pit building on any of the three days and you’ll find a Lamborghini Aventador S, a McLaren 570S, an Aston Martin DB11, a Mercedes-Benz AMG GTC, an Audi R8, one of only two examples of the Bentley Continental Supersports currently in SA and an as-yet unidentified Porsche (our money’s on the new 911 GT3).

Besides being on static display and having their engines started now and then, a handful of these cars will also take to the track during the three days of the show.

Show organiser SA Shows Messe Frankfurt says lovers of veteran, vintage and classic cars will also be catered for, with “more than 140” examples on show courtesy of various club members. Special models set to be on display will include a 1989 Lancia Delta HF Integrale, an Alpine A310, a DKW Junior and an “immaculate” 1959 two-door Chevrolet Impala.

In addition, a number of “iconic displays” will pay tribute to the history of South African motorsport.

Tickets for the show are available at iTickets.co.za, for R150 per adult if booked online. CAR magazine will run the CAR Digital Dealer Conference at the event as well (find details and a registration page here).