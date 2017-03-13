7 most expensive SUVs on SA’s new vehicle market

Do you have a few million burning a hole in your pocket (and crave a super-posh SUV)? No, us neither…

But that hasn’t stopped us from digging through the official price lists and identifying the seven most expensive SUVs currently on South Africa’s new vehicle market. Predictably, they all feature all-wheel drive and automatic transmissions.

Bear in mind, of course, that the rand figures quoted below are base prices, and that every single of one of seven models featured here can be fitted with all manner of expensive optional extras, should your pockets stretch even deeper…

1. Bentley Bentayga W12: R3 987 000



The biggest price on the list and the biggest engine, too. The Bentayga employs a 6,0-litre, 12-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine, sending 447 kW and 900 N.m to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission (resulting in a 0-100 km/h time of just 4,1 seconds and top speed of more than 300 km/h). If you can’t quite stretch to R4-million, the diesel model should be here by the middle of 2017, and it’ll be slightly cheaper…

2. Range Rover L Supercharged SVAutobiography: R3 688 128



The long-wheelbase SVAutobiography uses a 5,0-litre V8 that has been supercharged to the tune of 405 kW and 680 N.m (although it can also be had in TDV8 form). The result? A sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 5,5 seconds. Not bad for a luxury tank weighing in at well over two tonnes, is it?

3. Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 463: R2 482 028



The first of three Mercedes-AMG models on this list employs a 5,5-litre, turbocharged V8 worth some 420 kW and 760 N.m, which translates to a 5,4-second sprint to three figures. And, of course, the G63 is more than just a little useful off the beaten track…

4. Porsche Cayenne Turbo S: R2 481 000



You were waiting for a Cayenne, weren’t you? Well, the Turbo S won’t disappoint, boasting a 0-100 km/h time of just 4,1 seconds thanks the 419 kW/800 N.m 4,8-litre turbocharged V8 lurking under its bonnet…

5. Mercedes-AMG GLS63: R2 378 352



If the G63 above is a little too retro for your tastes, you have another option from the folks over at Affalterbach. Billed as the S-Class of SUVs, the GLS looks (and feels) rather more modern than its sibling. The GLS63 derivative uses (you guessed it) a 5,5-litre, turbocharged V8 churning out 430 kW and 760 N.m. The obligatory sprint figure? Some 4,6 seconds…

6. Range Rover Sport SVR: R2 212 286



The flagship of the local Range Rover Sport line-up, the SVR-badged variant uses the same supercharged powerplant as the SVAutobiography above, which means it boasts 405 kW and 680 N.m. But, since it’s lighter (and far more dynamically gifted), the SVR completes the dash to 100 km/h in 4,7 seconds (eight-tenths faster than its larger sibling).

7. Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupé: R2 170 312



Borrowing its heart from the GLS above, the GLE63 S Coupé (as well as the standard, non-coupé model, which is slightly cheaper) sees off the 0-100 km/h test in just 4,2 seconds, some four-tenths quicker than its the GLS.

Also read: