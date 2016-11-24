7 most fuel-efficient double-cab bakkies in SA

Double-cab bakkies are, it seems, all the rage. Heck, even Mercedes-Benz is in the process of building one (albeit based on the Nissan Navara).

Massive fuel bills, however, are not all the rage. So, we decided to take a look at the current crop of double-cab bakkies on the South African market and pick out the most fuel-efficient of them all.

Take note, of course, that this list is based on claimed combined fuel economy, and you’re highly unlikely to match these figures in the real world. Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, let’s have a look at the seven double-cabs that are ostensibly the lightest on diesel…

1. Ford Ranger 2,2 (various): 6,9 L/100 km



The most frugal double-cab on SA’s new vehicle market is the Ranger equipped with Ford’s 2,2-litre turbodiesel engine, mated to a manual gearbox (automatic models come in with a still-impressive claim of 7,5 L/100 km). Interestingly, this 118 kW/385 N.m mill is said to return the same consumption figure regardless of whether it is linked to the rear wheels only or to all four corners…

2. Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 SRX: 7,1 L/100 km



The base engine in the (recently tweaked) Hilux range makes 110 kW and 400 N.m, with Toyota claiming a combined consumption of 7,1 L/100 km. The four-cylinder oil-burner can also be had with 4×4 (in two trims levels), but this raises claimed economy to 7,3 L/100 km.

3. SsangYong Actyon Sports 2,0D: 7,4 L/100 km



Easily the cheapest bakkie on this list (at around R310k), this Korean double-cab employs a 2,0-litre turbodiesel worth 114 kW and 360 N.m, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. An all-wheel-drive version is also available, although the claimed figure climbs slightly to 7,5 L/100 km.

4=. Volkswagen Amarok 2,0TDI Trendline: 7,6 L/100 km



The BiTDI model might garner more attention thanks to its raised outputs, but the basic TDI is the more efficient bakkie. Peak figures come in at 103 kW and 340 N.m, while specifying the brand’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system raises claimed economy to 7,7 L/100 km.

4=. Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 Raider: 7,6 L/100 km



Tied for fourth place is the 2,8-litre version of the Hilux (130 kW/420 N.m) in its most basic form: kitted out with a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. While adding all-wheel drive apparently doesn’t affect consumption, specifying an automatic transmission raises the number to 8,0 L/100 km, and adding both sees it increase to 8,5.

6=. Isuzu KB 250D-Teq (various): 7,7 L/100 km



The least powerful model on this list, the 100 kW/320 N.m KB 250D-Teq features a five-speed manual gearbox, and can also be had in slightly posher LE trim. Adding all-wheel drive and low-range increases the claimed consumption to 7,9L/100 km.

6=. Mazda BT-50 2,2 SLE: 7,7 L/100 km



Tying with the Isuzu is this entry-level BT-50 double-cab variant, which makes 110 kW and 375 N.m in this application – a little less than the 2,2-litre oil-burner produces in the Ranger. It’s also not quite as frugal as its Ford-badged cousin. Well, according to manufacturer claims, anyway…

