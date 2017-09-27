7 most powerful manual cars you can buy new in SA

Ford Focus RS in manual
The Ford Focus RS is available exclusively in manual guise.
September 27th 2017Ryan Bubear

BMW South Africa no longer offers its M3 and M4 in manual guise. And stick-shift versions of the popular Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R have also left our market.

You won’t find a manual model in the local Mercedes-AMG line-up, while even Renault’s little Clio RS is these days available exclusively with a dual-clutch transmission. In fact, a whole bunch of manual vehicles were recently killed off in SA.

So, what’s left for fans of three pedals? Well, we’ve had a rummage around to find the seven most powerful vehicles currently available new with a manual gearbox (six-speeders all round) here in South Africa. See last year’s list for comparison here.

1. Porsche 911 GT3: 368 kW

Porsche 911 GT3
Somewhat predictably, the most expensive car here is also the most powerful. Yes, some R2 750 000 will buy you a manual GT3 (which can now also be had with a so-called Touring Package). Thanks to a 4,0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six sending 368 kW and 460 N.m to the rear wheels, the GT3 completes the zero to 100 km/h sprint in a claimed 3,9 seconds, before topping out at 320 km/h. If you’re looking for something a little less extreme, there are various other 911 derivatives – from the Carrera coupé and Carrera 4S cabriolet to the 911 targa 4 GTS – also each offered locally with a manual transmission.

2. Aston Martin V8 Vantage S: 321 kW

Aston Martin V8 Vantage S
The V8 Vantage – which starts at R2 250 000 – takes second place in “S” form, with its 4,7-litre naturally aspirated V8 directing 321 kW and 490 N.m to the rear wheels. The result is a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,5 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h. While a roadster version with a stick-shift is also offered locally, the V12 Vantage S with its seven-speed dog-leg manual sadly isn’t available in SA.

3. Ford Mustang 5,0 GT fastback: 306 kW

Ford Mustang
Like the two vehicles above, this R852 900 fastback’s 5,0-litre V8 heart is naturally aspirated, sending its 306 kW and 530 N.m to the rear wheels. The obligatory sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes a claimed 4,8 seconds. Interestingly, the convertible with the same eight-cylinder powerplant is available locally only with an automatic transmission. Drop-top lovers apparently don’t like to use their left feet…

4. Jaguar F-Type coupé: 280 kW

Jaguar F-Type
With the recent facelift of the F-Type range, Jaguar saw fit to add a handful of new manual variants, including stick-shift versions of its most powerful supercharged 3,0-litre V6 engine. With 280 kW and 460 N.m sent to the rear wheels, the R1 140 596 coupé (there’s also a convertible manual version available) sees off the dash to three figures in a claimed 5,5 seconds, before topping out at 275 km/h.

5. BMW M2 coupé: 272 kW

BMW M2
Three-pedal versions of the M3 and M4 may have been culled locally, but the manual gearbox in the facelifted M2 is still alive and kicking, linking the rear wheels to a 3,0-litre turbocharged straight-six. In this application, peak outputs come in at 272 kW and 500 N.m, with the claimed 0-100 km/h sprint taking 4,5 seconds. The price? Some R914 506…

6=. Ford Focus RS: 257 kW

Ford Focus RS
The final spot on this list is, in fact, occupied by two vehicles. The first is the Focus RS, a hot hatch priced at R699 900. Its 2,3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine sends 257 kW and 440 N.m to all four corners, facilitating a 4,7-second sprint to 100 km/h, according to Ford. Top speed, meanwhile, comes in at 266 km/h.

6=. Porsche 718 Cayman S: 257 kW

Porsche 718 Cayman S
The 718 Cayman S (along with its Boxster S sibling) ties the Focus RS above on power, but makes some 20 N.m less. Priced at R950 000, the Cayman S hits three figures in a claimed 4,6 seconds (a tenth of a second quicker than the Ford) before topping out at 285 km/h.

