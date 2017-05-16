7 most powerful sedans on SA’s new vehicle market

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ is one of the most powerful sedan around...
May 16th 2017Ryan Bubear

Sedans aren’t quite as popular as they once were, with SUVs and crossovers grabbing bigger pieces of the pie seemingly every year.

But who doesn’t love a super-brawny saloon, right? Three-box configuration, four doors and oodles of oomph.

Well, we had a rummage through the figures to pick out the seven most powerful sedans currently offered on South Africa’s new vehicle market…

1. Porsche Panamera turbo S e-hybrid: 500 kW

Porsche Panamera turbo S e-hybrid
Right at the top, with a pleasingly round 500 kW, sits the dual-power Panamera, which combines a 4,0-litre V8 with an electric motor to produce a whopping 850 N.m. This results in a claimed acceleration time from zero to 100 km/h of just 3,4 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h, along with a fully electric driving range of up to 50 km. The price? A cool R2 931 000 (or R3 134 000 if you want the better-equipped Executive derivative).

2. Mercedes-AMG S65 L: 463 kW

Mercedes-AMG S65 L
Mercedes-AMG has to settle for second place on this list, with its S65 L (R3 280 126) churning out 463 kW courtesy of the brand’s turbocharged 6,0-litre V12. Peak torque comes in at a mammoth 1 000 N.m, while the claimed sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes 4,3 seconds. The S63, for the record, offers 430 kW from its turbocharged 5,5-litre V8.

3. Bentley Flying Spur W12: 460 kW

Bentley Flying Spur W12
The most expensive vehicle on this list at R4 009 000, this version of Bentley’s Flying Spur (the even more powerful W12 S has yet to arrive in SA) is equipped with a 6,0-litre W12 worth 460 kW and 800 N.m, which is enough for a claimed 4,6-second dash to three figures and a top speed of some 320 km/h.

4. Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+: 450 kW

Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+
The most extreme E-Class (R1 878 318) makes use of Affalterbach’s familiar turbocharged 4,0-litre V8, with 450 kW and 850 N.m sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission. Complete with a so-called “Drift Mode”, the E63 S rockets to 100 km/h in a claimed 3,4 seconds…

5. BMW M760Li xDrive: 448 kW

BMW M760Li xDrive
The hefty M760Li relies upon a 6,6-litre V12 turbocharged to produce peak outputs of 448 kW and 800 N.m. The sprint to three figures takes a claimed 3,7 seconds, remarkable considering the size and weight of this 7 Series sedan, which is priced at R2 719 736…

6. BMW M6 Gran Coupé Competition: 441 kW

BMW M6 Gran Coupé
The current 6 Series range may be nearing the end of its life-cycle, but the M6 Gran Coupé Competition (R2 130 668) isn’t exactly short on oomph. With a turbocharged 4,4-litre V8 beneath its bonnet, this four-door, rear-wheel drive model is worth 441 kW and 700 N.m, enough for a claimed 3,9-second run to 100 km/h…

7. Mercedes-AMG CLS63 S: 430 kW

Mercedes-AMG CLS63 S
Another model that is expected to be replaced in the near future, the hottest CLS makes 430 kW and 800 N.m thanks to its 5,5-litre turbocharged V8. With drive channelled to the rear axle, the angry CLS63 S (which costs R1 920 254) completes the obligatory sprint to three figures in a claimed 4,1 seconds.

Also read:

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / / / / / / / /