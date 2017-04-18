7 most powerful SUVs on SA’s new vehicle market

BMW X6 M
The BMW X6 M makes the list of the seven most powerful SUVs on sale new in SA.
April 18th 2017Ryan Bubear

Earlier this month, Jeep took the wraps off the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, billing it as the most powerful production SUV ever built.

Thanks to a 6,2-litre supercharged V8 mill (yes, borrowed from the Dodge Challenger and Charger, in Hellcat flavour), the Trackhawk makes a whopping 527 kW and 874 N.m, sent to all four corners via a suitably upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission.

Interestingly, Chrysler Group SA has since revealed that the Trackhawk is “under consideration for the South African market”. Colour us intrigued.

But this also got us thinking: what are the most powerful SUVs currently offered new in South Africa? We did a little research and came up with the following: the seven most powerful SUVs on SA’s new vehicle market (and, unsurprisingly, there’s some crossover with our recent list of the most expensive SUVs in SA)…

1. Bentley Bentayga W12: 447 kW

Bentley Bentayga
No prizes for guessing that the R3 987 000 Bentayga tops the list, with its 6,0-litre W12 churning out a mammoth 447 kW and 900 N.m. The dash from standstill to three figures takes a claimed 4,1 seconds, with the hefty SUV topping out at a smidgen past 300 km/h.

2=. Mercedes-AMG GLS63: 430 kW

Mercedes-AMG GLS63
Ah, the S-Class of SUVs, as Mercedes calls it. Priced at R2 378 352, the GLS63 employs a 5,5-litre turbocharged V8 worth 430 kW and 760 N.m. Electronically limited to 250 km/h (although the Stuttgart automaker will stretch that to 280 km/h if you open your wallet wide enough), the GLS63 gallops to 100 km/h in a claimed 4,6 seconds.

2=. Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S: 430 kW

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S
The slightly smaller GLE63 S is equipped with the same blown V8, but comes in at R2 083 884 (or R2 170 312 if you prefer coupé-like styling). And, seeing as it weighs less than the GLS, it accelerates a little quicker too, completing the obligatory sprint in a claimed 4,2 seconds.

4. BMW X5 M/X6 M: 423 kW

BMW X5 M and X6 M
Yes, the M-badged siblings swoop in to take fourth spot on the list, thanks to their use of BMW’s 4,4-litre turbocharged V8. Regardless of body style (the X5 M costs R1 938 932 and its slipperier sibling R1 978 232), this engine is worth 423 kW and 750 N.m, resulting in a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,2 seconds.

5. Mercedes-AMG G63: 420 kW

Mercedes-AMG G63
Aerodynamically efficient it may not be, but the G63 still boasts a 420 kW/760 N.m version of Affalterbach’s 5,5-litre turbo V8. It tops out at 210 km/h and sees off the sprint to three figures in 5,4 seconds. The price? Some R2 399 028…

6. Porsche Cayenne Turbo S: 419 kW

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S
A 4,8-litre turbocharged V8 gives the R2 504 000 Turbo S version of the Cayenne peak outputs of 419 kW and 800 N.m, which translates to a claimed 4,1-second dash to 100 km/h. Top speed is a precise 284 km/h.

7. Rover Range Sport SVR: 405 kW

Range Rover Sport SVR
The final spot on the list goes to the SVR version of the Range Rover Sport (for the sum of R2 212 286). Jaguar Land Rover’s 5,0-litre supercharged V8 makes 405 kW and 680 N.m, and is also available in a pair of Range Rover SVAutobiography models should this variant be a little too racy for your tastes. But in the SVR, it results in a claimed sprint time of 4,7 seconds…

