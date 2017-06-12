8 most expensive four-cylinder vehicles in SA…

If you’re dropping over a million bucks on a new vehicle, you’d expect something relatively hefty to be resting beneath the bonnet (or over the rear axle), right?

Well, it seems that’s not always the case. We tasked ourselves with nosing around the South African new vehicle market to identify the eight most expensive vehicles powered by four-cylinder engines (petrol or diesel; we’re not fussy). And all bear a starting price of more than R1-million.

Check out what we found below (but bear in mind that we’ve excluded often-costly hybrid models – such as the Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine and BMW 740e eDrive – from this list)…

1. Jaguar XJ L i4 Premium Luxury: R1 404 702



An XJ with a four-pot? For more than R1,4-million? We did a double-take, too. This long-wheelbase model’s turbocharged 2,0-litre engine makes 177 kW and 340 N.m, which the British automaker says is enough for a 7,9-second sprint to 100 km/h. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, with the claimed combined fuel consumption coming in at 9,0 L/100 km.

2. Alfa Romeo 4C Spider: R1 340 900



The 4C Spider uses a 1,7-litre turbo-petrol worth 177 kW and 350 N.m – similar figures to that of the XJ above – but because it weighs as much as a bag of feathers, this translates to a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,5 seconds and a top speed of 257 km/h. The rear wheels are fed through a six-speed automated dual-clutch, and Alfa claims a highly optimistic consumption of 6,9 L/100km. If you prefer a proper roof and want to save R178 000, there’s always the coupé…

3. Mercedes-Benz V250d Avantgarde: R1 158 696



Third place goes to the poshest four-cylinder V-Class on the market, the V250d in Avantgarde trim, which makes use of a 2,1-litre turbodiesel engine sending 140 kW and 440 N.m to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Considering the size of the thing, its claimed 9,1-second dash to three figures isn’t half bad, although the combined fuel economy of 6,0 L/100 km seems more than just a little unlikely…

4. Mercedes-Benz E300 Coupé Edition 1: R1 072 060



The second Mercedes on this list, the Edition 1 version of the E300 Coupé makes 180 kW and 370 N.m from its 2,0-litre turbocharged heart, speeding to three figures in a claimed 6,4 seconds. A nine-speed automatic is standard and the Stuttgart-based automaker states a fuel figure of 7,0 L/100 km.

5. BMW X5 xDrive25d M Sport: R1 059 664

The X5 xDrive25d makes use of a 2,0-litre turbodiesel sending 170 kW and 500 N.m to all four wheels courtesy of an eight-speed automatic. The obligatory 0-100 km/h dash takes a claimed 7,7 seconds, while BMW reckons the oil-burner will sip at just 5,6 L/100 km.

6. Jaguar F-Type Convertible 221kW R-Dynamic: R1 057 402



While the most expensive four-pot Jaguar F-Type wasn’t technically available in dealers at the time of writing, the local order books were open, which meant it made this list. The rear-wheel-drive convertible’s 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder heart makes 221 kW and 400 N.m, which the British automaker says it enough for a 5,7-second dash to 100 km/h. An eight-speed auto comes standard, with claimed efficiency pegged at 7,2 L/100 km.

7. Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Si4: R1 051 054



Coming in at slightly more than the convertible version of the Evoque, the Autobiography model uses the same engine as the XJ above, which means it has 177 kW and 340 N.m with which to play. In this case, however, the oomph is sent to all four corners, with a claimed 7,6-second sprint to three figures and consumption of 7,8 L/100 km.

8. Volvo XC90 T6 AWD R-Design: R1 030 224



Unlike the other engines on this list, the T6 version of Volvo’s swish SUV makes use of both turbocharging and supercharging, and the result is that its 2,0-litre mill is easily the most powerful here, churning out 235 kW and 400 N.m. Drive is channelled to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto, with Volvo claiming a 6,5-second dash to 100 km/h and a consumption of 8,0L/100 km.

Also read: