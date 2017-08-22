9 cheapest dual-clutch vehicles in South Africa…

Volkswagen Polo
The Volkswagen Polo hatch 1,2TSI Highline auto sits in the middle of this list.
August 22nd 2017Ryan Bubear

When CARmag.co.za broke the news earlier this month that as many as 10 vehicles with a manual gearbox had been culled in South Africa, the comments on our Facebook page made for interesting reading.

A clear divide between proponents of the traditional stick-shift and supporters of cog-swapping hardware that doesn’t require the left foot quickly emerged. While a handful of fans of the conventional torque-converter made their voices heard, many readers expressed a particular affinity for the dual-clutch transmission.

Since this type of gearbox is generally not the cheapest around (and was in fact once pretty much limited to use in high-performance cars), we had a dig through South Africa’s new vehicle market to identify the nine least expensive vehicles employing a twin-clutch transmission. This is what we found…

1. Smart ForFour base auto: R210 400

Smart ForFour
The four-door car from Smart can be had with a dual-clutch transmission aptly branded “Twinamic”, which replaces the much-maligned semi-automatic gearbox used in the first-generation model. The twin-clutch gearbox is a six-speeder and in this application is linked to a 66 kW/135 N.m 0,9-litre turbo-triple petrol mill. Higher trim levels (such as that worn by the vehicle depicted above) are available for a bit more cash, while the transmission is also used in Brabus versions (including the ForTwo).

2. Ford Figo hatch 1,5 Titanium auto: R215 900

Ford Figo
The second-cheapest dual-clutch-equipped car in SA? The Figo hatch, which makes use of Ford’s six-speed Powershift transmission. Here, it is linked to a naturally aspirated 1,5-litre petrol engine worth 82 kW and 136 N.m. Claimed consumption comes in at 6,0 L/100 km. Take note that this powertrain can be had in a sedan body style as well, for an extra R2 000.

3. Ford Fiesta 1,0T Ambiente auto: R239 900

Ford Fiesta
Right behind the range-topping Figo is the cheapest automatic version of the Fiesta. Also making use of a six-speed Powershift gearbox, this Fiesta draws 74 kW (manual models have the full-fat 92 kW) and 170 N.m from its 1,0-litre turbo-triple heart. Claimed consumption is as low as 4,9 L/100 km, while the sprint to 100 km/h takes a claimed 10,8 seconds. This powertrain is likewise available in posher Trend and Titanium trim levels.

4. Renault Clio 88 kW turbo Expression auto: R264 900

Renault Clio
Renault’s so-called EDC transmission – which also features six forward gears – is employed by the mid-range Expression variant in the local Clio range. That means it’s linked to a 1,2-litre turbo-petrol four-pot, which sends 88 kW and 190 N.m to the front wheels for a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 9,4 seconds. The French automaker says this model is capable of sipping at 5,2 L/100 km.

5. Volkswagen Polo hatch 1,2TSI Highline auto: R292 300

Volkswagen Polo
While the cheapest Polo in South Africa with a self-shifting gearbox is the Polo Sedan 1,6 Comfortline auto, that derivative actually employs a Tiptronic transmission, which is a torque converter. The 1,2TSI Highline auto hatchback, meanwhile, uses a seven-speed DSG transmission mated to an 81 kW/175 N.m turbocharged petrol engine, which allows for a claimed 9,3-second dash to 100 km/h and a claimed combined consumption of 5,1 L/100 km. This gearbox is also used in the latest Polo R-Line model (for an extra R100), linked to an 81 kW/200 N.m 1,0-litre turbo-triple.

6. Renault Duster 1,5dCi Dynamique auto: R299 900

Renault Duster
Renault’s six-speed EDC makes another appearance here, although this time it’s married to a 1,5-litre turbo-diesel engine (the only oil-burner on this list, incidentally) sending 80 kW and 250 N.m to the front wheels. Claimed fuel economy comes in at 4,8 L/100 km.

7. Audi A1 3-door 1,0TFSI S auto: R303 500

Audi A1
Audi’s 1,0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder can be had in conjunction with the Ingolstadt brand’s seven-speed S tronic transmission. Peak outputs of 70 kW and 160 N.m translate to a claimed sprint to three figures in 10,9 seconds and a claimed consumption of 4,4 L/100 km. If you’re prepared to spend a little more cash, there is also a better-equipped SE variant as well as a Sportback body style.

8. Renault Captur 88 kW turbo Dynamique auto: R309 900

Renault Captur
The third Renault on this list, the self-shifting Captur employs the same powertrain as the Clio above (that is, a 1,2-litre turbo-petrol four-pot with 88 kW and 190 N.m). However, since the crossover is a little heavier than the hatch, it takes a tad longer to reach 100 km/h (a claimed 10,9 seconds) and is slightly less efficient (at 5,4 L/100 km), too.

9. Ford EcoSport 1,5 Titanium auto: R312 900

Ford EcoSport
The final spot on our list goes to the only automatic derivative in the six-strong local EcoSport range. The little crossover employs the same powertrain as the Figo hatch above, but gains an extra 2 N.m. Interestingly, though, the claimed consumption falls to 5,4 L/100 km…

