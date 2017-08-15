9 major brands skipping the Frankfurt Motor Show

Last year, a number of automotive brands skipped the Paris Motor Show. And its biennial twin, the Frankfurt Motor Show, is facing a similar problem in 2017.

According to Automotive News, at least nine major brands will be giving the Frankfurt event a miss this year.

Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep will all be absent from the show in Germany, with PSA Group brands Peugeot and DS also opting out.

Nissan and its luxury Infiniti brand will likewise not be in attendance, while alliance partner Mitsubishi will also steer clear of the show. Lastly, Swedish automaker Volvo Cars has decided not to be present.

What’s behind the decision from these brands? Well, automakers are reportedly finding more value in holding either their own events or attending smaller, more interactive gatherings where they are more likely to stand out.

Germany’s VDA industry association, the event organiser, earlier told Autoweek that it “regretted” the upcoming absence of certain manufacturers.

“Naturally, we regret when individual exhibitors will not be in Frankfurt this time. The reasons are varying and each specific to the company, but mainly connected to financial or corporate policies,” VDA managing director Klaus Braeunig said, according to the publication.

“These exhibitors, however, have all spoken out in favour of strong automotive trade shows and are open to returning in the future,” Braeunig added.