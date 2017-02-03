AA calls for local safety ratings scale for SA cars

The Automobile Association has called for the introduction of a local safety ratings scale for vehicles sold in South Africa.

The AA says that these safety ratings should be “clearly displayed on vehicles”.

“Local consumers rarely have access to information on the safety ratings of the cars they are buying. For us, it’s critical that it becomes mandatory for a sticker to be placed in the windscreen of a vehicle telling buyers what the safety rating of that vehicle is, in the same way that a sticker is used to display the emissions rating of a vehicle,” the AA said in a statement.

The Association said that implementing a local safety ratings scale, and displaying the results on each vehicle, would give consumers a better understanding of the safety of the vehicle they intend buying, at the point of purchase, and that this would allow them to make more informed decisions.

The AA made its call as Europe marked the 20th anniversary of Euro NCAP.

“Safety on South African roads remains elusive … our road fatality statistics are proof of this. A key pillar of dealing with this is making sure motorists are driving safe vehicles, and the introduction of a safety ratings scale locally is one step in the right direction,” the AA said.

In September last year, the AA released its first-ever “Entry Level Vehicle Safety Report”, assessing the safety features of 23 cars available in South Africa for under R150 000.