ABT and Vossen team up to create angry Audi Q7…

Volkswagen Group specialist tuner ABT has teamed up with Vossen Wheels to create this custom Audi Q7. The two firms have given the German SUV a complete visual makeover, including inside.

The Q7 has been given a far more aggressive persona thanks to new body panels fitted by ABT. The new front and rear bumpers, side-skirts and flared wheel arches are complemented by a boot spoiler and carbon-fibre trimmings.

The visuals are topped off by Vossen’s 22-inch five-spoke forged alloy wheels coated in Stealth Grey and wrapped in a set of Pirelli Scorpion Zero tyres. Adding to the overall aggressive stance is the ABT Level Control system, which drops the Q7’s ride height by 20 mm.

Inside, the seats boast Alcantara inlays with ABT logos while the seat panels and gearshift knob are fitted with carbon-fibre inserts.

The ABT-Vossen Q7 is limited to just 10 units, and on the dashboard you’ll find a numbered authentication badge.

This edition doesn’t come with any performance upgrades, but ABT does offer ECU tuning for the 3,0-litre V6 TDI engine that pushes the power output up from 183 kW to 221 kW.