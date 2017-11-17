ABT cranks Audi RS3 up to a whopping 339 kW…

The standard Audi RS3, with its staggering 294 kW output and claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 4,1 seconds (which we actually beat on our test strip in the sedan version), is plenty powerful. But the specialist tuners over at ABT Sportsline apparently think more oomph is required.

Thanks to a “specially developed and adapted” engine control unit, the RS3’s 2,5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder engine now makes 339 kW and 530 N.m of torque. No word on what these higher outputs mean for claimed sprint times.

Further performance upgrades offered include a sports suspension, stabilisers and uprated brakes. A height-adjustable suspension, meanwhile, is apparently “in development”.

The ABT-tweaked RS3 (available in both Sportback and Sedan body styles) retains all of the panels from the standard model, but a revised front splitter, rear diffuser and 102 mm double exhaust pipes can be specified.

A special set of 19-inch alloy wheels is standard, but three different 20-inch designs are also available. The cabin, meanwhile, can be decked out with carbon trim, along with an ABT-branded gearshift lever.

Still not enough oomph for you? Well, ABT has also announced that an even more powerful version is being developed…