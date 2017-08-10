ABT provides a subtle tune for the new Audi RS5

The Audi RS5 was recently released to European markets with a local reveal here in SA to take place in the coming months. Despite its relatively young lifespan the latest coupe by Audi Sport has already been fiddled with by ABT.

Thanks to the ABT Power control unit which manipulates the ECU, the Audi-specialist tuner was able to squeeze 375 kW and 680 N.m from the twin-turbo 2,9-litre V6. That makes it 44 kW and 80 N.m more powerful than before. There’s no official figures displaying what this hike in power translates to on the road.

Other than the ABT-branded 20-inch alloy wheels there aren’t any visual changes made to the performance coupe. It does, however come with an LED that projects the ABT badge on the floor when the search light is active.

The German tuner has stated that this is just its first attempt at tuning the RS5 and that a more hardcore variant is imminent.