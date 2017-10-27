ABT Sportsline boosts Volkswagen Golf R to 294 kW!

Still mourning the untimely death of Volkswagen’s Golf R400 project? Well, the folks over at ABT Sportsline have the answer…

Yes, the VW specialist tuner from Germany has boosted the latest version of the VW Golf R to a whopping, Audi RS3-rivalling 294 kW (or 400 hp).

Apparently using nothing more that its “specially developed” ABT Engine Control unit, the tuner has increased the all-wheel-drive hot hatch’s maximum power from the standard 228 kW (in Europe, that is) by some 30 percent, while also hiking peak torque from 400 to 500 N.m. Unfortunately, the firm has failed to provide any updated performance figures.

A braking system upgrade has thankfully also been included in the form of ABT six-piston fixed callipers. Optional extras include ABT suspension springs, lowering the hatchback by 20 mm at the front and 25 mm at the rear, along with ABT anti-roll bars. If that’s not quite low enough for your tastes, there’s also the option of fitting the ABT height-adjustable suspension kit, which drops the front axle by 40 mm and the rear by 45 mm.

ABT will also happily supply side-skirts and a diffuser-like tailgate add-on, along with alloy wheels measuring 18, 19 or 20 inches in diameter, to give the Golf a subtle visual update. Oh, and an ABT rear muffler with a quartet of black chrome 102 mm outlets can also be ordered.