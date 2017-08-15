AC Schnitzer reveals its BMW 5 Series tuning package

BMW tuning specialist AC Schnitzer has revealed its aftermarket package for the latest 5 Series, including a more aggressive bodykit, a bump in power and some extra kit inside.

Both the 5 Series Sedan and Touring derivatives are provided with bodykits that include a front-lip, side-skirts, a rear spoiler and a rear diffuser. The latter houses quad-tailpipes that can be finished in either chrome or black. AC1 alloys finish off the exterior makeover, although the size of the wheels depend on the model.

Inside, drivers are greeted by an aluminium pedal set, an aluminium “Black Line” cover for the iDrive controller and an AC Schnitzer-branded keyholder and mats.

Thanks to AC Schnitzer’s under-bonnet tinkering, the 530d is capable of delivering 235 kW while the 540i has been pushed to 294 kW. Although the entire engine range can be tuned, AC Schnitzer has detailed only the power outputs of these two variants.

The upgrades are complemented by a stainless steel exhaust system, while a suspension spring kit that lowers the front by 25 mm and the rear by 20 mm has also been fitted.