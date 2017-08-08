Adios, Active Tourer: BMW SA kills off 2 Series MPV…

BMW South Africa is no longer bringing the 2 Series Active Tourer into the country, with the MPV having been removed from the automaker’s official price list.

With the local MPV market continuing to shrink (Volkswagen recently pulled the plug on the Golf SV, too), BMW SA has opted to stop importing the front-wheel-drive Active Tourer.

The local BMW 2 Series Active Tourer range – which was introduced to South Africa in early 2015 to battle the Mercedes-Benz B-Class – had comprised seven derivatives, with three manuals and four automatic transmissions.

The line-up had started with the 1,5-litre three-cylinder 218i (100 kW/220 N.m) at R450 614 and ran through to the 2,0-litre four-cylinder 225i (170 kW/350 N.m) at R530 452, with 220i and 220d variants sitting in the middle of the range.

We’re unable to tell how sales of this model have tracked over the past couple of years, with BMW SA not reporting individual model sales statistics to Naamsa for the past few months, and before that reporting only an overall figure for the entire 2 Series range.