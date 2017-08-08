Adios, Active Tourer: BMW SA kills off 2 Series MPV…

  • Image gallery
  • Video
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
BMW SA has killed off the 2 Series Active Tourer...
August 8th 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

BMW South Africa is no longer bringing the 2 Series Active Tourer into the country, with the MPV having been removed from the automaker’s official price list.

With the local MPV market continuing to shrink (Volkswagen recently pulled the plug on the Golf SV, too), BMW SA has opted to stop importing the front-wheel-drive Active Tourer.

The local BMW 2 Series Active Tourer range – which was introduced to South Africa in early 2015 to battle the Mercedes-Benz B-Class – had comprised seven derivatives, with three manuals and four automatic transmissions.

The line-up had started with the 1,5-litre three-cylinder 218i (100 kW/220 N.m) at R450 614 and ran through to the 2,0-litre four-cylinder 225i (170 kW/350 N.m) at R530 452, with 220i and 220d variants sitting in the middle of the range.

We’re unable to tell how sales of this model have tracked over the past couple of years, with BMW SA not reporting individual model sales statistics to Naamsa for the past few months, and before that reporting only an overall figure for the entire 2 Series range.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /

  • disqus_hiF7NvKYKq

    Often wondered. For a small local market that accounts for less than 1% of world auto sales South Africa has far too many makes, models and derivatives. Think of the permutations. Then add individual speccing.

    Think of the massive diverse inventories of spares and parts that need to be held. Think of the cost of these. Could this massive smorgasbord of automotive choice for South Africans be one of the reasons South Africans are paying so much for their automotive needs? Cars are expensive in SA. How do automakers make a profit in SA? By abnormal pricing? Or do government (taxpayer funded) subsidies help?

    ow do they justify the massive selection and presence in SA’s small market? – Or are exports and potentials the reason for presence? Given the huge permutations, selection, the small sales volumes the SA car market remains an economic and competitive enigma which defy the laws of business.